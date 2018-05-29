‘Westworld’: The Cradle Explained by Showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy

0

This week’s episode of Westworld introduced a brand new location inside the park, The Cradle, and HBO has released a new behind-the-scenes video in which showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy break down how they created The Cradle and what it means for the show going forward. This heretofore unexplored area is basically a giant server room that houses the backups of all of the host’s minds, explaining what happens when/if a host’s mind gets destroyed. This was a pretty brilliant way of addressing a major question that was on people’s minds after Season 1, and indeed this second season has done a great job of expanding our knowledge of how the park and its hosts operate from a technological perspective.

It’s neat to see that Nolan and Joy have found ways to deepen the tech side of Westworld in Season 2, in a way that doesn’t feel like they’re just pulling things out of a hat. The introduction of the “ball” inside the host’s head was one major revelation, and now The Cradle—both of which feel organic to the storytelling.

Nolan explains in the video that The Cradle is basically Season 2’s “Cold Storage”:

“If Cold Storage is where the host’s bodies are taken to rot, where do their minds go?… The idea [is] that hosts always have another version of their mind that is colocated. All of the things that make them appealing to the guests are the result of countless hours of refinement. You wouldn’t want to lose one of these things.”

Clearly the show is setting up some major revelations having to do with The Cradle down the road, especially in light of that reveal that Ford’s consciousness is alive and well inside The Cradle, so it’ll be interesting to see what kinds of revelations occur in the weeks to come.

Check out the behind-the-scenes video below, along with a trailer for next week’s episode. And for a full rundown of the major Season 2 theories, click here.