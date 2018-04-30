‘Westworld’ Season 2 Episode 3 Trailer Teases a Brewing War

0

HBO has released the Westworld Season 2 Episode 3 trailer, offering a taste of what’s to come next week in the twisty sci-fi series. While we’re only two episodes deep into Season 2, the show is already juggling multiple timelines and last night’s episode revealed quite a bit about life outside the park for the very first time. Next week (at least according to this trailer) the action will turn back to the park itself, and the war brewing within.

Next week’s episode is called “Virtú e Fortuna,” which translates to Virtue and Fortune and dates back to ideas explored in Machiavelli’s The Prince. The episode was written by Roberto Patino and Ron Fitzgerald, with Richard J. Lewis—who directed the first episode of the second season—at the helm behind the camera.

We see in the trailer that Dolores will continue to amass an army of her own to battle whatever forces may stand in her way, and it very much looks like a war is brewing between the hosts and the incoming military personnel. We also get a shot of that tiger from the season opener, which may or may not hail from one of the other parks.

Below you can also watch a behind-the-scenes featurette for last night’s episode that focuses on the scenes set at Delos Mansion. It digs a bit into what is revealed in that sequence and what it was like shooting something that takes place outside the park, while also delving into the production design and location itself.

Check out the Westworld trailer and featurette below, and click here for our full roundup of the best theories about where this season is going.