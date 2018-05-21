New ‘Westworld’ Trailer Asks “What Do You See in There?”

0

Folks, we are halfway through this season of Westworld, and the HBO series has given us a lot to process. It was a little slow to start, but the last two episodes (“The Riddle of the Sphinx” and “Akane no Mai”) have really tied things together in an exceptional way. “Sphinx’s” introduction to the idea of uploading human consciousness into the hosts is an important one (revealed in an intense and ultimately terrifying way), and Maeve and her band of sundries’ trip to Shogun World in the fifth episode confirmed that all of the Delos parks are starting to awaken.

The trailer for the upcoming episode, “Phase Space” (which is the first one that not even critics have seen, so we’re all in the same boat!) shows a number of different laboratory scenes, including Bernard and Elsie finding a new layer to the bunker they discovered, and Peter Abernathy getting sliced open to reveal his own secrets. There’s still plenty that Westworld hasn’t revealed to us yet, and since there are five more episodes to go, expect the twists to really start coming.

Check out the trailer for "Phase Space" below, and let us know where you think this next hour of the series is headed:

Westworld airs Sunday nights on HBO.