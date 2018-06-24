‘Westworld’ Season 2 Finale Ending Explained: What Just Happened?

0

Spoilers for Westworld Season 2 follow below.

The Westworld Season 2 finale has been revealed, and more than a few of you may be thinking, “Uh, what?” It wouldn’t be Westworld if we didn’t leave an episode with plenty of questions, but the Season 2 finale was a humdinger filled with lots of twists and turns. It all culminated in the final 20 minutes or so, where we finally learned what was up with Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) in the form of a massive reveal, we saw how that then led to Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) finally getting out of Westworld (along with a few friends), and the last few minutes of the episode seemed to set up a big Bernard vs. Dolores war on the mainland. And then we get that post-credits scene which is possibly the most WTF moment of Westworld yet (and that’s saying something).

Given that Westworld is a puzzlebox TV show, everything should technically make sense, so below I’ve carefully gone through the Westworld Season 2 finale ending to unpack exactly what happened, how it re-contextualizes the rest of the episode/season, and what it means for Season 3. Oh, and I tried my best to explain that post-credits scene but yeah, that one’s a head-scratcher. Let’s dig in.