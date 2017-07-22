First ‘Westworld’ Season 2 Trailer Teases a Bloody Reckoning

0

HBO has released the first Westworld Season 2 trailer. Even though the show isn’t due out until 2018 and they just started filming, this was a real trailer, not just a collection of recut stuff from Season 1 or text on the screen. And what they showed was that they are not playing around.

If you need a quick refresher on what happened at the end of Season 1, Ford basically set his creations loose in the park. They finally achieved self-awareness, and they were less than pleased that their entire existence had been nothing more than getting murdered, raped, or raped then murdered. And after a full season of letting us build up sympathy for the hosts, it’s going to be a little fun to watch them mow down the guests. And on the flipside, the Man in Black (Ed Harris) looks like he’s going to get the next level of the game he always wanted.

The question then becomes where does Westworld go from here? Season 1 was a bit of a puzzlebox, but now that we’ve reached the payoff (and some might argue that Season 1 was nothing but an extended prologue, but I think it’s necessary to give the show its identity and sympathies), where does it go from here? There are certainly new mysteries to solve (What was Ford building in the basement? What happened to the outside world? What did Elsie discover?), but I’m curious to see how it will all come together.

What do you want to see in the new season of Westworld? What payoffs do you hope they deliver? Where did the first season go astray that you hope they fix in season two? Sound off in the comments section.

Check out the Westworld Season 2 trailer below. The show returns in 2018 and also stars Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsten, Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, and Luke Hemsworth.