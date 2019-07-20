New ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Trailer Brings HBO’s Sci-Fi Series Out of the Park

0

HBO has released a new full-length trailer for Westworld season 3. Like we saw in the brief first teaser that dropped earlier this year, this next chapter of the sci-fi series will be a reboot of sorts, with the plot moving out of the Wild West theme park its called home for two seasons. Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul joins the cast along with fellow newcomers Lena Waithe (Master of None) and Vincent Cassel (Jason Bourne). Evan Rachel Wood will reprise the role of Dolores, while Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth, and Ed Harris will also return.

Season 2 ended on a pretty massive cliffhanger, as three of Westworld’s robotic Hosts managed to smuggle themselves out into the real world. Wood’s Dolores and Wright’s Bernard are back in their original bodies, while a mysterious third Host is currently controlling the Tessa Thompson-shaped frame known as Charlotte Hale. Here’s what showrunner Lisa Joy told The Wrap after season 2:

“It was always the plan to explore the real world and we have Dolores there, Bernard’s there and a creature that is certainly inhabiting Hale’s body is there [laughs]…So we’ll come to know more of who ‘Hale’ is. There are three Hosts out in the world and next season will really be an exploration of what they find and who they become.”

This new trailer not only ventures into the outside world with Dolores, but shows us what Newton’s Maeve is up to in the parks—which in turn reveals an all-new, World War II-themed park! I love the scope of this trailer, as it teases a war brewing between Dolores and Bernard while also showing tensions rising within the Delos facility that houses all the different parks. It looks epic and I want it now.

Check out the trailer below. Westworld returns to HBO for season 3 in 2020.

