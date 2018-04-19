‘Westworld’ Timeline Explained: From Arnold to Anarchy

0

Westworld was one of the most talked-about shows of 2016, a weekly must-see series that launched a thousand theories and continues to be discussed, dissected and deciphered even now. But as we’re just about ready to start Season 2, if you’re having trouble remembering exactly what was going on last season, Collider is here to help with a handy timeline of the Season 1 events. Be warned: Season 1 spoilers ahead.

Note: For the purposes of this timeline, we are basing all time periods and eras around one date we know specifically — the day Maeve (Thandie Newton) almost escaped from the park, which was revealed on the Discover Westworld site. The date in question is June 15, 2052, which was time-stamped on footage of Maeve and her helpers laying waste to the Delos employees and making a break for it to the surface. For our purposes, that general time is considered “present day” on the show.