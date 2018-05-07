‘Westworld’ Trailer for Next Week’s Episode Teases “The Riddle of the Sphinx”

0

After last night’s eventful episode of Westworld, HBO dropped the trailer for next week’s installment—and it is enigmatically bare. Fans of the show got a heaping surprise during last night’s “Virtú e Fortuna” as the cold open revealed an entirely new park, The Raj, which appears to be a British Colonial India-set park themed around the early 1900s or so. We followed two characters we’ve never met before, and learned that there’s a massive waterway that in some way connects the various parks—which explains how that tiger showed up in Westworld in that flashforward earlier this season.

This trailer really doesn’t reveal much at all about next week’s episode, aside from the fact that Ed Harris’ Man in Black finds what he feels is a companion to seek out The Door and finish this new game that Ford has set up just for him. Of course this trailer also buries the lede—the end of last night’s episode found Maeve (Thandie Newton), Hector (Rodrigo Santoro), and Lee (Simon Quarterman) stumbling into Shogun World, where they seem to be in immediate danger from samurai.

Will next week’s episode be that episode that was teased before the season began as one almost entirely in Japanese? Did this crew go to Shogun World willingly, or did they think they were going back to Westworld? Still plenty of questions that need answering, but Collider’s own Haleigh Foutch is keeping track of a lot of great theories about this season that have already bubbled up.

Until next week, check out the trailer below along with a behind-the-scenes featurette that takes a closer look at the making of Fort Forlon Hope and that big battle scene from last night.