‘Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later’ Clip: Why Bradley Cooper Is Now Adam Scott

This Friday, Netflix will release the sequel series Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later. True to its subtitle, the upcoming series will take place ten years after the events of the 2001 movie and the 2015 prequel series Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp. Almost everyone involved with those projects is returning including (deep breath): A.D. Miles, Amy Poehler, Beth Dover, Chris Meloni, Chris Pine, David Hyde Pierce, David Wain, Elizabeth Banks, Eric Nenninger, H. Jon Benjamin, Janeane Garofalo, Jason Schwartzman, Joe Lo Truglio, John Early, Josh Charles, Ken Marino, Kristen Wiig, Lake Bell, Marguerite Moreau, Marisa Ryan, Michael Ian Black, Michael Showalter, Molly Shannon, Nina Hellman, Paul Rudd, Rich Sommer, Sarah Burns, and Zak Orth.

However, one cast member who won’t be back is Bradley Cooper. He had a scheduling conflict, but they still wanted to involve the Ben character, so they recast the role with Adam Scott. The joke in the new series, as this clip explains, is that Ben had plastic surgery, so this is the mini Parks and Recreation reunion you’ve been waiting for (as opposed to A.C.O.D. where Scott’s character calls Poehler’s character the c-word).

Check out the Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later clip below. All eight episodes premiere on Netflix on Friday. New cast members include Skyler Gisondo, Samm Levine, Mark Feuerstein, Marlo Thomas, Joey Bragg, Jai Courtney, Dax Shepard, and Alyssa Milano.

Here’s the official synopsis for Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: