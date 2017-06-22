First ‘Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later’ Trailer Is Insane and Amazing

0

Netflix has released the first trailer for the limited series Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later in all its insane, nutty glory. The show comes on the heels of Netflix’s 2015 limited series prequel Wet Hot American Summer: The First Day of Camp, which was an eight-episode continuation of the cult classic 2001 comedy. The film featured a scene in which all the characters promised to meet up again ten years later, to the day, which is the premise of this new series that takes place in 1991.

It’s safe to say that if you’re a Wet Hot American Summer fan, you’re gonna dig this trailer. Everybody’s back, just as with First Day of Camp, including new characters that were introduced in that prequel series like Chris Pine. This is an inherently ridiculous premise/show, but Wet Hot American Summer is a ridiculous movie, so it fits. And this is all in keeping with the sensibility of creators/writers Michael Showalter and David Wain.

Check out the Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later trailer below. The series stars (deep breath) Showalter, Wain, A.D. Miles, Amy Poehler, Beth Dover, Chris Meloni, Chris Pine, David Hyde Pierce, David Wain, Elizabeth Banks, Eric Nenninger, H. Jon Benjamin, Janeane Garofalo, Jason Schwartzman, Joe Lo Truglio, John Early, Josh Charles, Ken Marino, Kristen Wiig, Lake Bell, Marguerite Moreau, Marisa Ryan, Michael Ian Black, Michael Showalter, Molly Shannon, Nina Hellman, Paul Rudd, Rich Sommer, Sarah Burns, Zak Orth. and the one and only Jai Courtney. All episodes of Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later will be available to stream on August 4th.