Watch: We Visited the the Weta Digital Performance Capture Stage with Robert Rodriguez

A few weeks ago, I had the incredible opportunity to travel to Wellington, New Zealand for the Alita: Battle Angel experience at Weta Digital. Weta Digital is a digital visual effects company that was founded by Peter Jackson, Richard Taylor, and Jamie Selkirk in 1993. From Gollum to Caesar, Middle-earth to Pandora, Weta Digital has created some of the most memorable characters and worlds of the last twenty years.

To kick off the experience, we were fitted in performance capture suits and got to reenact a scene from the movie! On the set we were greeted by animation supervisor Mike Cozens and director Robert Rodriguez, who coached us through the rehearsal. Once the cameras started rolling, Rodriguez played his guitar to give the scene a live music score.

After we finished filming the scenes, we watched the footage and talked about how the technology was able to capture my performance.

Watch the full performance capture experience with Robert Rodriguez below. Alita: Battle Angel hits theaters February 14, 2019.