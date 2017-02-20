‘Moonlight’, ‘Arrival’, and ‘Atlanta’ Win Big at WGA Awards

While we’re now less than a week away from the Oscars ceremony, one more precursor awards show was held last night as the Writers Guild of America celebrated the best (guild-approved) writing for film and television of 2016. As with every year, there were a number of scripts that were deemed ineligible for WGA consideration due to strict guild guidelines, but this year’s most formidable Oscar trio of La La Land, Moonlight, and Manchester by the Sea were all in contention.
Moonlight’s Barry Jenkins took home the Best Original Screenplay award, while Arrival scribe Eric Heisserer won in the adapted category. Both are very deserving wins if I do say so myself, but at the Oscars Moonlight is competing in Best Adapted Screenplay, so Original is seemingly a race between La La Land and Manchester. Meanwhile, Command and Control won the Documentary Screenplay award.
In the television categories, Atlanta reigns supreme by winning both Best Comedy Series and Best New Series, while the exceptional The Americans won Best Drama Series. Take a look at the full list of winners below.
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Moonlight, Screenplay by Barry Jenkins, Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney; A24
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Arrival, Screenplay by Eric Heisserer; Based on the Story “Story of Your Life” by Ted Chiang; Paramount Pictures
DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY
Command and Control, Telescript by Robert Kenner & Eric Schlosser, Story by Brian Pearle and Kim Roberts; Based on the book Command and Control by Eric Schlosser; American Experience Films
TELEVISION AND NEW MEDIA WINNERS
DRAMA SERIES
The Americans, Written by Peter Ackerman, Tanya Barfield, Joshua Brand, Joel Fields, Stephen Schiff, Joe Weisberg, Tracey Scott Wilson; FX
COMEDY SERIES
Atlanta, Written by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Jamal Olori, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms; FX
NEW SERIES
Atlanta, Written by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Jamal Olori, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms; FX
ORIGINAL LONG FORM
Confirmation, Written by Susannah Grant; HBO
ADAPTED LONG FORM
The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Written by Scott Alexander, Joe Robert Cole, D.V. DeVincentis, Maya Forbes, Larry Karaszewski, Wally Wolodarsky, Based on the book The Run of His Life by Jeffrey Toobin; FX
ORIGINAL SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA
“The Party” (The Commute), Written by Linsey Stewart & Dane Clark; youtube.com
ADAPTED SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA
“Part 4” (Fear the Walking Dead: Passage), Written by Lauren Signorino & Mike Zunic; amc.com
ANIMATION
“Stop the Presses” (BoJack Horseman), Written by Joe Lawson; Netflix
EPISODIC DRAMA
“The Trip” (This Is Us), Written by Vera Herbert; NBC
EPISODIC COMEDY
“Kimmy Goes on a Playdate!” (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Written by Robert Carlock; Netflix