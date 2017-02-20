‘Moonlight’, ‘Arrival’, and ‘Atlanta’ Win Big at WGA Awards

0

While we’re now less than a week away from the Oscars ceremony, one more precursor awards show was held last night as the Writers Guild of America celebrated the best (guild-approved) writing for film and television of 2016. As with every year, there were a number of scripts that were deemed ineligible for WGA consideration due to strict guild guidelines, but this year’s most formidable Oscar trio of La La Land, Moonlight, and Manchester by the Sea were all in contention.

Moonlight’s Barry Jenkins took home the Best Original Screenplay award, while Arrival scribe Eric Heisserer won in the adapted category. Both are very deserving wins if I do say so myself, but at the Oscars Moonlight is competing in Best Adapted Screenplay, so Original is seemingly a race between La La Land and Manchester. Meanwhile, Command and Control won the Documentary Screenplay award.

In the television categories, Atlanta reigns supreme by winning both Best Comedy Series and Best New Series, while the exceptional The Americans won Best Drama Series. Take a look at the full list of winners below.

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Moonlight, Screenplay by Barry Jenkins, Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney; A24

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival, Screenplay by Eric Heisserer; Based on the Story “Story of Your Life” by Ted Chiang; Paramount Pictures

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

Command and Control, Telescript by Robert Kenner & Eric Schlosser, Story by Brian Pearle and Kim Roberts; Based on the book Command and Control by Eric Schlosser; American Experience Films

TELEVISION AND NEW MEDIA WINNERS

DRAMA SERIES

The Americans, Written by Peter Ackerman, Tanya Barfield, Joshua Brand, Joel Fields, Stephen Schiff, Joe Weisberg, Tracey Scott Wilson; FX

COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta, Written by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Jamal Olori, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms; FX

NEW SERIES

Atlanta, Written by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Jamal Olori, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms; FX

ORIGINAL LONG FORM

Confirmation, Written by Susannah Grant; HBO

ADAPTED LONG FORM

The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Written by Scott Alexander, Joe Robert Cole, D.V. DeVincentis, Maya Forbes, Larry Karaszewski, Wally Wolodarsky, Based on the book The Run of His Life by Jeffrey Toobin; FX

ORIGINAL SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA

“The Party” (The Commute), Written by Linsey Stewart & Dane Clark; youtube.com

ADAPTED SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA

“Part 4” (Fear the Walking Dead: Passage), Written by Lauren Signorino & Mike Zunic; amc.com

ANIMATION

“Stop the Presses” (BoJack Horseman), Written by Joe Lawson; Netflix

EPISODIC DRAMA

“The Trip” (This Is Us), Written by Vera Herbert; NBC

EPISODIC COMEDY

“Kimmy Goes on a Playdate!” (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Written by Robert Carlock; Netflix