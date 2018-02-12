‘Get Out’ and ‘Call Me by Your Name’ Top Writers Guild Awards

0

The Writers Guild of America Awards were held last night, and in keeping with this awards season’s theme of lacking a Best Picture frontrunner, the WGA Awards failed to solidify The Shape of Water’s status as the go-to Best Picture winner. Indeed, Guillermo del Toro’s fairy tale faced stiff competition in the Best Original Screenplay category at the WGA Awards, but the thinking was that if Shape managed to pull off a win there, it would finally solidify as the film to beat, indisputably. Instead, the WGA went with Jordan Peele’s Get Out as the winner of Best Original Screenplay, keeping this race interesting and singling out the first-time filmmaker’s phenomenal and tense script.

The Best Adapted Screenplay race went more predictably, as James Ivory deservedly won for his Call Me by Your Name script. Given these WGA Awards, these are probably safe picks to win the respective categories at the Oscars, although Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri was ineligible for WGA consideration so that could throw a wrench in things at the Oscars.

But indeed, the Best Picture race is as fluid as ever. Whatever wins, it’ll be a stat-breaker—Get Out and Lady Bird lack Best Editing nominations, Three Billboards lacks a Best Director nomination, and Shape of Water lacks a Screen Actors’ Guild nomination. What a year, folks.

But elsewhere at the WGA Awards, The Handmaid’s Tale won Best New Series and Best Drama Series, while Veep won Best Comedy Series and Big Little Lies won Long Form Adapted. Episodic Comedy was a surprise, however, as Will & Grace took that category over Veep for “Rosario’s Quinceanera.” On the Episodic Drama side, Better Call Saul’s “Chicanery” won, and for Animation BoJack Horseman’s “Time’s Arrow” took home the trophy. And the award for Best Videogame Writing went to Horizon: Zero Dawn.

Check out the full list of WGA Awards winners below and click here for my updated Oscar predictions.

FILM

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Get Out

Written by Jordan Peele; Universal Pictures

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Call Me by Your Name

Screenplay by James Ivory; Based on the Novel by André Aciman; Sony Pictures Classics

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

Jane

Written by Brett Morgen; National Geographic

TELEVISION

DRAMA SERIES

The Handmaid’s Tale

Written by Ilene Chaiken, Nina Fiore, Dorothy Fortenberry, Leila Gerstein, John Herrera, Lynn Renee Maxcy, Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder, Wendy Straker Hauser, Eric Tuchman; Hulu

COMEDY SERIES

Veep

Written by Gabrielle Allan, Rachel Axler, Ted Cohen, Jennifer Crittenden, Alex Gregory, Steve Hely, Peter Huyck, Erik Kenward, Billy Kimball, David Mandel, Ian Maxtone-Graham, Dan Mintz, Lew Morton, Georgia Pritchett, Will Smith; HBO

NEW SERIES

The Handmaid’s Tale

Written by Ilene Chaiken, Nina Fiore, Dorothy Fortenberry, Leila Gerstein, John Herrera, Lynn Renee Maxcy, Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder, Wendy Straker Hauser, Eric Tuchman; Hulu

LONG FORM ORIGINAL

Flint

Written by Barbara Stepansky; Lifetime

LONG FORM ADAPTED

Big Little Lies

Teleplay by David E. Kelley, Based on the Novel by Liane Moriarty; HBO

COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Writers: Tim Carvell, Josh Gondelman, Dan Gurewitch, Geoff Haggerty, Jeff Maurer, John Oliver, Scott Sherman, Will Tracy, Jill Twiss, Juli Weiner, Ben Silva, Seena Vali; HBO

COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

Saturday Night Live

Head Writers: Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, Bryan Tucker; Writers: James Anderson, Kristen Bartlett, Jeremy Beiler, Neal Brennan, Zack Bornstein, Joanna Bradley, Megan Callahan, Michael Che, Anna Drezen, Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green, Steve Higgins, Colin Jost, Erik Kenward, Rob Klein, Nick Kocher, Michael Koman, Dave McCary, Brian McElhaney, Dennis McNicholas, Drew Michael, Lorne Michaels, Josh Patten, Katie Rich, Pete Schultz, Streeter Seidell, Will Stephen, Kent Sublette, Julio Torres; NBCUniversal

EPISODIC DRAMA

“Chicanery” (Better Call Saul)

Written by Gordon Smith; AMC

EPISODIC COMEDY

“Rosario’s Quinceanera” (Will & Grace)

Written by Tracy Poust & Jon Kinnally; NBC

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – CURRENT EVENTS

“Confronting ISIS” (Frontline)

Written by Martin Smith; PBS

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – OTHER THAN CURRENT EVENTS

“The Great War” Part II (American Experience)

Written by Stephen Ives; PBS

SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA ADAPTED

“Starboy” (Zac & Mia)

Teleplay by Allen Clary and Andrew Rothschild, based on the novel Zac & Mia by A.J. Betts; go90.com

ANIMATION

“Time’s Arrow” (BoJack Horseman)

Written by Kate Purdy; Netflix

DAYTIME DRAMA

General Hospital

Head Writers: Shelly Altman, Jean Passanante

Writers: Anna Theresa Cascio, Suzanne Flynn, Charlotte Gibson, Lucky Gold, Kate Hall, Elizabeth Korte, Daniel James O’Connor, Dave Rupel, Katherine Schock, Scott Sickles, Christopher Van Etten, Christopher Whitesell; ABC