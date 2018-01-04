‘Logan’ Surprises with WGA Nomination Alongside ‘Lady Bird’, ‘The Big Sick’ and More

0

The guilds are beginning to weigh in as we head into the final stretch of the awards race, and today it’s the Writers Guild of America’s turn. The WGA nominations are tricky because A. Every year major films are deemed ineligible due to strict WGA rules and B. The WGA loves to throw a wild card into the bunch. Both things are true this year—Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri, Victoria & Abdul, and Darkest Hour were ruled ineligible, and Logan made a surprise nominee for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Fox has been serious about its awards play for Logan, and while I’m dubious of its larger prospects at the Oscars, this WGA nod is a very nice recognition of the ballsy X-Men movie. The screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green is pretty terrific.

The other big surprise is also a Fox movie—The Post was snubbed. Liz Hannah and Josh Singer’s screenplay is a favorite to potentially win the Oscar, but the WGA left the Steven Spielberg film out in the cold. A harbinger of things to come or simply an oddity? We’ll find out in a few weeks, but it’s certainly curious.

Elsewhere Get Out and Lady Bird continue their domination, Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon are official nominees for The Big Sick, and Netflix continues to fare quite well with a WGA nod for Virgil Williams and Dee Rees’ Mudbound. A big question I have is whether Aaron Sorkin will get snubbed at the Oscars again, after being left out for his tremendous Steve Jobs screenplay. Molly’s Game, while entertaining, isn’t exactly as flashy or impressive as that or The Social Network.

Check out the full list of WGA nominees below. The awards will be held on February 11th.