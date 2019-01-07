Writers Guild Nominations Include ‘BlacKkKlansman’, ‘A Star Is Born’, and ‘Roma’

0

The Writers Guild of America has announced the nominees for its 2019 awards, recognizing the best writing of 2018. Expected favorites like If Beale Street Could Talk, Roma, and BlacKkKlansman made the cut, as did A Star Is Born, Vice, and Green Book. On the blockbuster side of things, Black Panther and A Quiet Place both scored nominations, although this is one awards ceremony in which Bohemian Rhapsody was left out in the cold.

As always, a few key films were ruled ineligible for the WGA awards owing to the WGA’s strict guidelines. This includes The Favourite, which is expected to land a Best Original Screenplay Oscar nomination, as well as Hereditary, Sorry to Bother You, Incredibles 2, and The Death of Stalin.

The most noteworthy script left out here is Paul Schrader’s First Reformed, which has picked up a number of Best Original Screenplay awards on the critics circuit. Whether this is a harbinger of an Oscar snub as well is unclear, but it’s certainly surprising. The absence of Bohemian Rhapsody, meanwhile, is most definitely not a snub.

Oscar frontrunners in the two categories are a bit tough to suss out at the moment, but for Original Screenplay keep an eye on Eighth Grade, Roma, and The Favourite, and for Adapted Screenplay it feels like a three-way race between If Beale Street Could Talk, BlacKkKlansman, and Can You Ever Forgive Me?.

Check out the full list of WGA film and video game nominations below. The winners will be announced on February 17th.

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Eighth Grade

Written by Bo Burnham; A24

Green Book

Written by Nick Vallelonga & Brian Currie & Peter Farrelly; Universal Pictures

A Quiet Place

Screenplay by Bryan Woods & Scott Beck and John Krasinski, Story by Bryan Woods & Scott Beck; Paramount Pictures

Roma

Written by Alfonso Cuarón; Netflix

Vice

Written by Adam McKay; Annapurna Pictures

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

BlackKklansman

Written by Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee, Based on the book by Ron Stallworth; Focus Features

Black Panther

Written by Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole, Based on the Marvel Comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Screenplay by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, Based on the book by Lee Israel; Fox Searchlight

If Beale Street Could Talk

Screenplay by Barry Jenkins, Based on the novel by James Baldwin; Annapurna Pictures

A Star is Born

Screenplay by Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters, Based on the 1954 screenplay by Moss Hart and the 1976 screenplay by John Gregory Dunne & Joan Didion and Frank Pierson, Based on a story by William Wellman and Robert Carson; Warner Bros.

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Written by Ozzy Inguanzo & Dava Whisenant; Focus Features

Fahrenheit 11/9

Written by Michael Moore; Briarcliff Entertainment

Generation Wealth

Written by Lauren Greenfield; Amazon Studios

In Search of Greatness

Written by Gabe Polsky; Art of Sport

VIDEOGAME WRITING

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Associate Narrative Directors Matthew Zagurak, Joel Janisse, James Richard Mittag; Narrative Director Melissa MacCoubrey; Story by Jonathan Dumont, Melissa MacCoubrey, Hugo Giard; Scriptwriters Madeleine Hart, Betty Robertson, Jesse Scoble, Diana Sherman, Kelly Bender, Jojo Chia, Ian Fun, Zachary M. Parris, Ken Williamson, Daniel Bingham, Jordan Lemos, Simon Mackenzie, Katelyn MacMullin, Susan Patrick, Alissa Ralph, Stephen Rhodes; Team Lead Writer Sam Gill; AI Writers Jonathan Flieger, Kimberly Ann Sparks; Ubisoft Quebec

Batman: The Enemy Within, Episode 5-Same Stitch

Lead Writer James Windeler; Written by Meghan Thornton, Ross Beeley, Lauren Mee; Story by Meghan Thornton, Michael Kirkbride; Telltale Games

God of War

Written by Matt Sophos, Richard Zangrande Gaubert, Cory Barlog; Story and Narrative Design Lead Matt Sophos; Story and Narrative Design Richard Zangrande Gaubert; Narrative Design Orion Walker, Adam Dolin; Sony Interactive Entertainment

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Story Lead Jon Paquette; Writers Benjamin Arfmann, Kelsey Beachum; Co-Written by Christos Gage; Additional Story Contributions by Dan Slott; Insomniac Games & Sony Interactive Entertainment

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Narrative Designers Alex Scokel, Eric Fenstermaker, Kate Dollarhyde, Megan Starks, Olivia Veras, Paul Kirsch; Additional Writing Tony Evans, John Schmautz, Casey Hollingshead, Nitai Poddar; Narrative Design Leads Carrie Patel, Josh Sawyer; Obsidian Entertainment