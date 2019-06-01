Blake Jenner & Jane Levy on Their New Netflix Series ‘What/If’

0

With the new series What/If now streaming on Netflix, I recently sat down with Blake Jenner and Jane Levy to talk about the show. The series stems from Revenge creator Mike Kelley and it’s about a mysterious tech investor (Renée Zellweger), who stirs up some drama when she makes an indecent proposal to a young pair of ambitious newlyweds (Jenner and Levy). As the ten-episodes series unfolds, you’ll be constantly trying to figure out what is really going on and where it will all end up. What/If also stars Samantha Ware, Keith Powers, Daniella Pineda, Juan Castano, John Clarence Stewart, Dave Annable, and Louis Herthum.

During my interview with Blake Jenner & Jane Levy, we talked about how they both got involved in the show, how every episode reveals new information about what is really going on, their first meetings with Mike Kelley, a day they’ll always remember from filming, their first movie/TV show crushes, and a lot more.

Check out what Blake Jenner & Jane Levy had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Blake Jenner & Jane Levy:

How much fun did they have making the show?

How much were they told about the full arc of the show?

How nervous were they going into their first meeting about the show?

How there isn’t a show like this on TV right now.

How every episode reveals new information about what is really going on.

What’s a day or two they’ll always remember from filming?

What TV show would they love to guest star on?

Who was their first movie or TV show crush?

Here’s the official synopsis for Netflix’s What/If: