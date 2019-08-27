10 Stories We Want to See Told in Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Series

0

What if Spider-Man had joined the Fantastic Four? What if Captain America had been elected President? What if Sony never turned down the opportunity to buy Marvel’s movie rights back in 1998? These are the questions hoping to be answered by Marvel’s first animated Disney+ TV series What If…?

First announced back in May with more details revealed during the Hall H panel at San Diego Comic Con, What If…? will be an animated anthology based on the comic series of the same name, with MCU actors reprising their roles in voice form. The comics first started in 1977 with the aforementioned What if Spider-Man had joined the Fantastic Four? The comic books told stories from alternate versions of the Marvel universe and although they were never intended to be considered canon, many storylines served as inspiration for future comics, with some even showing up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But which stories would we like to see? Here are our picks for the new series: