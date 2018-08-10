Exclusive ‘What Keeps You Alive’ Clip Gets Sexy and Scary

0

How much do you trust the people you love? Are you the kind of person who takes who people say they are at face value? Or are you convinced that everyone secretly has skeletons in their closet and bodies in their back yard? if you fall in category #2, What Keeps You Alive might just be the movie for you! The festival hit horror thriller, which premiered at SXSW where it was scooped up by IFC Midnight, follows a couple who heads out on a trip to celebrate their one-year anniversary and wind up at odds in the wilderness when some terrifying revelations come to light.

Directed by It Stains the Sands Red and Grave Encounters helmer Colin Minihan, What Keeps You Alive stars Brittany Allen (Jigsaw) and Hannah Emily Anderson (USA’s The Purge series), with Martha Macisaac and Joey Klein. IFC Midnight will release the film in theaters and on VOD nationwide August 24th. Check out our exclusive clip below.



Here’s the official synopsis for What Keeps You Alive: