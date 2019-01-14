New, NSFW ‘What Men Want’ Clip Puts Taraji P. Henson’s Mind-Reading Skills to Good Use

0

2019 is poised to be a great year for female-forward voices and points of view in TV, movies, and beyond, but it remains to be seen if director Adam Shankman‘s upcoming rom-com What Men Want will be a member of that exclusive group or if it’ll be stuck in the boys’ club. The premise sees Taraji P. Henson gaining the ability to read men’s minds, much like Mel Gibson managed to hear the thoughts of women back in the 2000 flick What Women Want. The current social climate might actually make What Men Want more relevant than it otherwise would have been, as long as the plot is able to tap into the progressive zeitgeist. As this new slightly NSFW clip suggests, audiences will get to enjoy Henson’s journey in figuring out this new ability, though just what she ultimately does with it remains to be seen.

Also starring Aldis Hodge, Josh Brener, Erykah Badu, Richard Roundtree, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Tamala Jones, Phoebe Robinson, Max Greenfield, Jason Jones, Chris Witaske, Brian Bosworth, Kellan Lutz and Tracy Morgan, What Men Want opens February 8th.

Ali Davis (Taraji P. Henson) is a successful sports agent who’s constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When Ali is passed up for a well-deserved promotion, she questions what else she needs to do to succeed in a man’s world… until she gains the ability to hear men’s thoughts! With her newfound power, Ali looks to outsmart her colleagues as she races to sign the next basketball superstar, but the lengths she has to go to will put her relationship with her best friends and a potential new love interest (Aldis Hodge) to the test. WHAT MEN WANT is the latest comedy from director Adam Shankman (HAIRSPRAY) and producers Will Packer and James Lopez (GIRLS TRIP), co-starring Tracy Morgan, Richard Roundtree, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Josh Brener, Tamala Jones, Phoebe Robinson, Max Greenfield, Jason Jones, Brian Bosworth, Chris Witaske and Erykah Badu.

