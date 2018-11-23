‘What Men Want’: Taraji P. Henson Reads Mens’ NSFW Thoughts in Red-Band Trailer

0

Paramount Pictures has released a new red-band trailer for the upcoming comedy What Men Want. In the vein of the 2000 Mel Gibson vehicle, the film swaps the gender of the lead role and stars Taraji P. Henson as a successful sports agent who suddenly gains the power to hear mens’ inner thoughts. It can’t come at a better time, as she’s just been passed up for a well-deserved promotion after being constantly boxed out by her male colleagues.

This movie looks really funny. Henson’s great, and they appear to be having a lot of fun with the premise. Moreover, with an R-rating, the film can really dig into the genuine thoughts of men, rather than keeping it PG-13. This also marks the first feature film from director Adam Shankman since 2012’s Rock of Ages, so I’m curious to see what he brings to the table.

Check out the What Men Want red-band trailer and new poster below. Scripted by Tina Gordon and Peter Huyck & Alex Gregory, the film also stars Aldis Hodge, Richard Roundtree, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Tracey Morgan. What Men Want hits theaters on February 8, 2019.