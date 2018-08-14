‘What Men Want’ Trailer: Taraji P. Henson Can Hear the Many Awful Thoughts of Men

0

Paramount has released the What Men Want trailer. The film stars Taraji P. Henson as an executive at a sports agency who, after getting passed over for a promotion due to her gender, drinks some funky tea and gets a head injury. When she wakes up, she’s able to hear the thoughts of men, which is ridiculous. We all know the way to hear the thoughts of the opposite gender is to get electrocuted while trying on products that appeal to that gender.

The trailer is cute for what it is, although it’s pretty much what you expect: men are gross and Henson has entered a hellscape where she can hear their thoughts. There’s a bit of positivity involved where she can use her new skill to her advantage, but for the most part, a constant stream of fart knowledge and sexism doesn’t seem to be much of a gift.

Check out the What Men Want trailer below. The film opens January 11, 2019 and also stars Tracy Morgan, Richard Roundtree, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Josh Brener, Tamala Jones, Phoebe Robinson, Max Greenfield, Jason Jones, Brian Bosworth, Chris Witaske, and Erykah Badu.

Here’s the official synopsis for What Men Want: