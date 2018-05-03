Taika Waititi & Jemaine Clement’s ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ TV Show Ordered to Series

0

Your TV comedy lineup about to get a dead but delicious makeover. Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement‘s What We Do in the Shadows TV adaptation has been given a series order at FX. The show is being planned as a ten-episode, half-hour comedy series based on the sleeper hit movie of the same name by Waititi and Clement.

Here’s the official logline: “Set in New York City, What We Do in the Shadows follows three vampires who have been roommates for hundreds and hundreds of years.” That set-up will sound familiar to fans of the cult horror comedy, which starred Waitit, Clement and Jonny Brugh as a trio of vampire roommates living in New Zealand, where a secret undead underworld integrates seamlessly with the tedium of daily life. The new series stars Matt Berry (The IT Crowd), Kayvan Novak (Four Lions), Natasia Demetriou (Year Friends), and Harvey Guillen (The Magicians). Clement and Waititi will executive produce with Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, and Garrett Basch.

“What We Do in the Shadows only gets better with age thanks to this brilliant adaptation for television by co-creators Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi,” said FX co-president of original programming Nick Grad in a press release. “Their feature version was a hilarious, fresh take on the mundanity of everyday life that even immortals must face. We are thankful to them, Paul Simms and Scott Rudin, and this amazing cast for taking us deeper into the shadows with this series.”

When we spoke with Truth or Dare star Hayden Szeto, the actor spoke about his experience filming the pilot and how the show opens up the world of the movie. “What I liked about it, is that there’s a wider variety of characters in this, compared to the movie,” he explained, “which makes it more interesting. The wider variety of characters causes more conflict on the show, and it’s really, really well done…There are many modern pop culture references that will make you laugh, so hard.”

What We Do in the Shadows will premiere on FX in spring 2019.