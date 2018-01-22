Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement Land ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Pilot at FX

0

Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement‘s hilarious vampire mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows is getting a TV series adaptation. FX has given a pilot order to a half-hour comedy series inspired by Waititi and Clement’s award-winning 2014 film of the same name, which co-starred the duo as vampire flatmates living the quiet life in New Zealand.

The series will introduce a new batch of mismatched undead played by Kayvan Novak (Danger Mouse), Matt Berry (The IT Crowd), Natasia Demetriou (Year Friends) and Harvey Guillen (The Thundermans, The Internship). Plot details are still under wraps, but Waititi previously told Fandango that the series was intended to take place in America. Waititi will direct and Clement will write; both will executive produce. It’s unclear if they’ll appear on-screen in the series or stay behind-the-scenes. Scott Rudin, Paul Simms, Garrett Basch, and Eli Bush will also executive produce. FX is producing the comedy in-house at FX Productions.

The FX series isn’t the only What We Do in the Shadows spinoff in the works. Waititi and Clement are also developing a sequel We’re Wolves, which will focus on Rhys Darby’s “werewolves, not swearwolves” chanting leader werewolf leader Anton. The duo is also eyeing a New Zealand series called Wellington Paranormal focused on the pair of bumbling police officers introduced in the film. “Think Mulder & Scully but in a country where nothing happens,” Waititi said in a tweet when the project was first announced.

Both Waitit and Clement have connections to Marvel and Disney. Waititi just helmed Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok, which grossed more than $850 million at the global box office last year. Clement stars in Marvel’s FX series Legion and voiced the deadly glam crab Tamatoa in Moana. In case you missed the industry-shaking news, Disney is currently in talks to acquire a number of 21st Century Fox’s key assets, including FX.