Watch: First Teasers for FX’s ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Reveal a New Vampire Trio

Not to get all Hollywood hipster on you, but back before Taika Waititi was palling around with the superheroes of the MCU, he was hanging out with the creatures of the night in the horror-comedy What We Do in the Shadows. Alongside fellow funnymen/New Zealanders Jemaine Clement, Jonny Brugh and Rhys Darby, in a fantastic supporting role, Waititi played one of three classy vampires attempting to survive and thrive in the modern era. Waititi, Clement, and Brugh played Viago, Vladislav, and Deacon in the 2014 film, but the new FX TV series spin-off will center on a wholly (and unholy) separate trio of denizens of the dark.

FX released two teasers today for the debut season of What We Do in the Shadows, and they strongly suggest that the dark humor of the film is still on brand here. In the small-screen version of the story, Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen and Mark Proksch star as New York City’s vampire roommates and the mortals and immortals who occupy their inner circle. Look for it soon!

Check out the teasers below:

They suck at being hosts. Be afraid of What We Do In The Shadows this Spring on FX. #ShadowsFX

Immortality pays. What We Do In The Shadows premieres this Spring on FX. #ShadowsFX

Here’s the official synopsis:

What We Do in the Shadows is a half-hour comedy series based on the feature film of the same name by co-creators Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. Set in New York City, the show follows three vampires who have been roommates for hundreds and hundreds of years. Stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen and Mark Proksch.

