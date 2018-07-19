Here’s What’s Coming to and Leaving Hulu in August

0

Hulu has announced the new titles arriving to its service in August and what will be leaving. First, the good news. Starting August 1st, Hulu will welcome 10 Things I Hate About You, Babe, Black Hawk Down, Get Shorty, Hidalgo, High Noon, Hoosiers, The Hunt for Red October, The Hurt Locker, Jackie Brown, Jacob’s Ladder, Joe, Point Break, Pretty Woman, The Rock, Shaun of the Dead, and The Usual Suspects among others. Later in the month, the service will also add Role Models, Jiro Dreams of Sushi, and The Terminator.

However, as is often the case with streaming services, titles cycle in and out, which mean Hulu is bidding farewell (at least for a time) to some of its better movies including Baby Mama, Bowfinger, Brokeback Mountain, The Burbs, Clue, Hellboy, My Left Foot, Over the Top, Rain Man, and Trainspotting.

Check out the full list below, and if you need any recommendations, keep an eye on our Best Movies on Hulu list.

Here’s what’s coming to Hulu in August:

August 1st

Heartland: Complete Season 10 (Content Media)

10 Things I Hate About You (1999) (*Showtime)

A Conspiracy to Rule: The Illuminati (2017)

American Gigolo (1980)

American Ninja (1985)

American Ninja III: Blood Hunt (1989)

Babe (1995)

Be Cool (2005)

The Beatles: Made on Merseyside (2017)

Black Hawk Down (2001)

Black Mask (1996)

Black Rain (1989)

Bluefin (2018)

Boomerang (1992)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

Bratz: The Movie (2007)

Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007)

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009)

Cheri (2009)

Cold War (2012)

CSNY/Deja Vu (2008)

Curse of the Starving Class (1995)

Double Whammy (2002)

The Elephant Man (1980)

Extract (2009)

Fled (1996)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

Get Shorty (1995)

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

Heartbreakers (2001)

Hey Arnold! The Movie (2002) (*Showtime)

Hidalgo (2004)

High Noon (1952)

Hoosiers (1986)

The Hunt for Red October (1990)

The Hurricane (2000)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

I Went Down (1997)

In & Out (1997)

Jackie Brown (1997)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Joe (2014)

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997)

Kazaam (1996)

Leaving Las Vegas (1995) (*Showtime)

Loser (2000)

Lost in Translation (2003) (*Showtime)

The Nasty Girl (1990)

The Ninth Gate (2000)

No Way Out (1987)

Original Sin (2001)

Out of Time (2003)

Point Break (1991)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Private Parts (1997)

The Rock (1996)

Scary Movie 3 (2003)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Sheep and Wolves (2018)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Stir of Echoes (1999)

Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming (2007)

The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale (2014)

The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today (2016)

Swan Princess: Royally Undercover (2017)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Teen Wolf Too (1987)

The Time Machine (2002)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) (*Showtime)



True Colors (1991)

Urban Legend (1998) (*Showtime)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

Young Guns (1998)

Young Guns II (1990)