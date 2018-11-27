Here’s What’s New to and Leaving Hulu in December 2018

0

Hulu has revealed their December 2018 lineup and get excited, because BBC’s breakout series Killing Eve is heading to the streaming service on December 1. Other exciting debuts include the second season of Marvel’s Runaways, all 13 episodes of which debut on December 21, and two episodes of Blumhouse’s ongoing horror anthology Into the Dark; Nacho Vigalondo’s Pooka! on December 7 and the New Years-themed episode New Year, New You on December 28. Hulu is also adding the entirety of 24 and The Wonder Years, if you’re in the mood for some vintage binge-watching.

And as you probably guessed, yeah, there are a lot of goofy Christmas movies on the docket. If 2018 has you hankering for some fairy tale Christmas indulgence, Hulu’s got you covered therewith 12 Dates of Christmas, A Christmas Tree Miracle, A Dog for Christmas, A Snowglobe Christmas, Christmas Cupid, Second Chance Christmas, and of course, many more on the way.

If you’re not into the Christmas spirit, there’s plenty of other great film titles heading to the service, including A Fish Called Wanda, A Fistful of Dollars, Apollo 13, Blue Velvet, Gangs of New York, The Shawshank Redemption, Tangerine, and many more. And if you’re really not feeling the Christmas spirit, there’s also The Exorcist and Requiem for a Dream.

As for what’s leaving the streaming service, schedule in Child’s Play, Steven Soderbergh’s Oceans Eleven trilogy, and all the 007 movies you want to watch, because they’re all leaving the service on December 31. Check out the full list below.

Available December 1:

24: Complete Series (FOX)

24: Redemption: Special (FOX)

Behind Tasty: Complete Season 1 (Buzzfeed)

Buzzfeed Unsolved: Sports Conspiracies: Complete Season 1 (Buzzfeed)

Killing Eve: Complete Season 1 (AMC)

The Wonder Years: Complete Series (ABC)

UniKitty: Complete Season 1A (Cartoon Network)

Worth It: Complete Season 5 (Buzzfeed)

12 Dates of Christmas (2011)

A Christmas Tree Miracle (2013)

A Dog for Christmas (2015)

A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner! (2011)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

A Fistful of Dollars (1967)

A Snow Globe Christmas (2013)

All Over the Guy (2001)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Bad Girls from Mars (1991)

Barbie: A Perfect Christmas (2011)

Barbie and Her Sisters in the Great Puppy Adventure (2015)

Barbie in a Christmas Carol (2008)

Best Seller (1987)

Beverly Hills Vamp (1989)

The Black Stallion (1979)

Blue Hill Avenue (2003)

Blue Jasmine (2013)

Blue Velvet (1986)

Bride and Prejudice (2004)

Bright Lights, Big City (1988)

Christmas Cupid (2010)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Dr. Dolittle: Million Dollar Mutts (2007)

Escape From Mr. Lemoncello’s Library (2017)

The Exorcist (1973)

Eve’s Christmas (2004)

The Firm (1993)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Gangs of New York (2002)

Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)

Glory Road (2006)

The Godson (1998)

Half-Shell Heroes: Blast to the Past (2015)

Halloween VIII: Resurrection (2002)

Happily N’Ever After (2007)

Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009)

Harry Brown (2009)

Hitman’s Run (1999)

King of the Mountain (1981)

Krampus Unleashed (2016)

Lane 1974 (2017)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Living by the Gun (2011)

Lord of the War (2005)

Love at the Christmas Table (2012)

Malena (2000)

Mansfield Park (1999)

The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery (2015)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

Mission Park (2013)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991)

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)

Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Operation Condor (1986)

Operation Condor II: The Armour of the Gods (1991)

The Pallbearer (1996)

Pixi Saves Christmas (2017)

Priest (1994)

Promise Land (1987)

Rags (2012)

Requiem for a Dream (2000)

Ride (2014)

Righteous Kill (2009)

Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe (2009)

Serendipity (2001)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Sideways (2004)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Sleepover (2004)

Snow (2004)

Snow 2: Brain Freeze (2008)

Snowglobe (2007)

Splitting Adam (2015)

Spy Game (2001)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Swindle (2013)

Switchback (1997)

Teresa’s Tattoo (1994)

Tombstone (1993)

Touchback (2011)

Trucks (1997)

Ulee’s Gold (1997)

Valkyrie (2008)

Windtalkers (2002)

With a Friend Like Harry (2000)

Wonderland (2003)

Available December 2:

The Powerpuff Girls (Reboot): Complete Season 3A (Cartoon Network)

Second Chance Christmas (2017)

Tangerine (2015)

Available December 3:

Adventure Time: Complete Season 10 (Cartoon Network)

Urban Country (2018)

Available December 4:

Wolfblood: Complete Season 4 (Cinedigm)

Available December 5:

F**K That’s Delicious: Complete Season 3 (Viceland)

Available December 7:

Into The Dark: Pooka!: Episode 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Killers (2010)

Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010)

Available December 10:

Graves: Complete Season 2 (Epix)

Available December 11:

Say You Will (2018)

Available December 12:

Deck the Halls (2006)

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Available December 13:

I Am Not a Serial Killer (2016)

Let’s Be Evil (2016)

NASA: Above and Beyond (2018)

Nico, 1988 (2018)

Shelley (2016)

Available December 15:

Along Came the Devil (2018)

Boys and Girls (2000)

Fortress (2012)

Life of Crime (2013)

Smoke Signals (1998)

Snow Queen: Fire and Ice (2016)

Available December 16:

Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye (2011)

Michael Jackson: Life, Death and Legacy (2012)

Available December 17:

Damsel (2018)

Available December 18:

The Gardener (2018)

Winter Ridge (2018)

Available December 19:

The Killing: Complete Seasons 1-4 (AMC)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 8 (Bravo)

A Most Wanted Man (2014)

His and Her Christmas (2005)

Available December 20:

Disorder (2016)

Food, Inc. (2008)

Skate Kitchen (2018)

Available December 21:

Marvel’s Runaways: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available December 22:

The Devil’s Doorway (2018)

Available December 23:

The Detour: Complete Season 3 (TBS)

Available December 24:

Mighty Magiswords: Complete Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

Available December 25:

Mr. Pickles: Complete Season 3 (Adult Swim)

An American in Texas (2018)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Available December 27:

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card (Dubs): Complete Season 1 (Crunchyroll)

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

Available December 28:

Into the Dark: New Year, New You (Hulu Original)

Available December 29:

OK K.O., Let’s Be Heroes!: Complete Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

Eating Animals (2018)

Far From the Tree (2018)

Available December 30:

The Orville: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (FOX)

The Lovers (2015)

Available December 31:

The Crooked Somebody (2017)

Leaving December 31:

10 to Midnight (1983)

A View to Kill (1985)

Benny & Joon (1993)

Blue Chips (1994)

Child’s Play (1988)

Death Wish 3 (1985)

Death Wish IV: The Crackdown (1987)

Diamonds are Forever (1971)

Die Another Day (2002)

Dr. No (1962)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Hoosiers (1986)

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

Missing in Action II: The Beginning (1985)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Soapdish (1991)

XXX (2002)

XXX: State of the Union (2005)