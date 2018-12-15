Here’s What’s New to and Leaving Hulu in January 2019

0

Hulu has revealed what will be comin’ and goin’ in January 2019, and there is some fantastic news for anyone who isn’t caught up on TV’s best comedy-drama, Atlanta. Season 2 of Donald Glover‘s FX series will hit the streaming service on January 1, which marks your chance to finally experience the ultra-surreal madcap mind-trip that is “Teddy Perkins”, or the masterful showcase episode for Brian Tyree Henry, “Woods”. Also on the TV front, the second season of Seth Rogen and Evan Golberg‘s original series Future Man arrives on January 11.

Over at the movies, Stephen King fans will be happy as Cujo, The Dead Zone, Pet Semetary, Pet Semetary II, Graveyard Shift, Silver Bullet, and Thinner will all land on Hulu. If you’re feeling something a little more classic, Chinatown will soon be on the docket. On the flip side, if you’re more in the mood to watch some cool stuff get blown up, all four Lethal Weapon movies are scheduled to hit Hulu on the first day of the month.

Make sure to also catch Annihilation when it drops on Hulu on January 5; Alex Garland’s little-loved mind-trip starring Natalie Portman is one of the best films of 2018.

As for what’s leaving, make sure to get your Jim Carrey fix in as both Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls are on the way out, as are Jerry Maguire, 28 Days Later, and Quentin Tarantino‘s Reservoir Dogs.

Check out the full list below:

Available January 1

Atlanta: Complete Season 2 (FX)

The Detectorists: Complete Season 3 (DRG)

Dot.: Complete Season 2B (Universal Kids)

Saints & Sinners: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Bounce TV)

X Company: Complete Seasons 2&3 (Sony)

54 (1998)

10 Years (2011)

2 Days in the Valley (1996)

9 to 5 (1980)

A Charlie Brown Valentine (2002)

A Simple Plan (1998)

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Alvin & The Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein (1999)

Alvin & The Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman (2000)

Antz (1998)

Babe (1995)

Bad Girls (1994)

Bangkok Dangerous (2008)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Beetlejuice (1988)

Beowulf (2007)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

Cake (2006)

Capitalism: A Love Story (2010)

Chicken Run (2000)

Children of the Corn (2009)

Chinatown (1974)

The Chaperone (2011)

The Colony (2013)

Cujo (1983)

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009)

The Dead Zone (1983)

Deja Vu (2006)

Destiny Turns on the Radio (1995)

Dirty Pretty Things (2002)

Double Team (1997)

East is East (1999)

Extraction (2015)

Fifteen and Pregnant (1998)

Finding Neverland (2004)

Firstborn (1984)

Flight 7500 (2014)

Fly Me to the Moon (2008)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

The Forgotten (2004)

For a Few Dollars More (1967)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953)

The German Doctor (2013)

Gimme Shelter (2014)

Girl in Progress (2012)

Girl in the Bunker (2018)

Girls Just Want to Have Fun (1985)

Gods and Monsters (1998)

The Golden Compass (2007)

Grizzly Man (2005)

Happy New Year, Charlie Brown (1986)

He Got Game (1998)

Heathers (1989)

Hellraiser (1987)

Hot Pursuit (1987)

I Am Elizabeth Smart (2017)

I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown (2003)

In A World… (2013)

Inside Out (2011)

Into The West (1992)

Kickboxer (1989)

Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas (2014)

Kiss of the Dragon (2001)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

The Last Knights (2015)

Legendary (2010)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

The Limey (1999)

Love Actually (2003)

Maximum Security (1990)

Message in a Bottle (1999)

Mimic (1997)

Mud (2013)

The Neverending Story (1984)

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (1991)

New York Minute (2004)

No Holds Barred (1989)

Nothing Like the Holidays (2009)

The Other Man (2008)

The Others (2001)

Patch Adams (1998)

Payback (1999)

Penelope (2008)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary II (1992)

The Phantom (1996)

Pride (2007)

Prince of Egypt (1998)

Rain Man (1988)

Renoir (2013)

Rent (2005)

The Resident (2012)

The Reunion (2011)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Right at your Door (2007)

Road to El Dorado (2000)

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

Ron White: A Little Unprofessional (2012)

The Running Man (1987)

Sabrina (1995)

Scent of a Woman (1992)

Shattered (2007)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Shrek (2001)

Skipped Parts (2001)

Sliver (1993)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet (1985)

Stephen King’s Thinner (1996)

Stone (2010)

Surf’s Up (2007)

Surf’s Up 2: Wave Mania (2017)

Tangerines (2015)

Teaching Mrs. Tingle (1999)

The Two Jakes (1990)

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

The Voices (2015)

The Way Back (2011)

The Way of the Gun (2000)

The Weather Man (2005)

This is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers (1988)

To Grandmother’s House We Go (1992)

Total Recall (1990)

True Grit (1969)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

We are Marshall (2006)

What’s Cooking? (2000)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

Available January 2

The Gifted: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (FOX)

Lethal Weapon: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (FOX)

Drinking Buddies (2013)

Available January 3

24 Hours to Hell & Back: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

The Masked Singer: Season 1 Premiere (FOX)

The X-Files: Complete Season 11 (FOX)

Support the Girls (2018)

The Unicorn (2018)

Available January 4

Gotham: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)

The Titan Games: Series Premiere (NBC)

Sherlock Gnomes (2018)

Available January 5

Fresh off the Boat: Season 5 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

Speechless: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

Annihilation (2018)

The Overnight (2015)

Available January 6

Disaster Movie (2008)

Available January 7

America Funniest Home Videos: Season 29 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

Lodge 49: Complete Season 1 (AMC)

Shark Tank: Season 10 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

Available January 8

America’s Got Talent: The Champions: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Bachelor: Season 23 Premiere (ABC)

Manifest: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Alright Now (2018)

The Commuter (2018)

The Last Airbender (2010)

Available January 9

Black-ish: Season 5 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

The Conners: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Ellen’s Game of Games: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Good Trouble: Series Premiere (Freeform)

The Kids Are Alright: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

New Amsterdam: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Splitting Up Together: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

The Rookie: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

Available January 10

Chicago Fire: Season 7 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago P.D.: Season 6 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med: Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Match Game: Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Schooled: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Goldbergs: Season 6 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

Modern Family: Season 10 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

Single Parents: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

Kusama – Infinity (2018)

Available January 11

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

Future Man: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Good Place: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 20 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Available January 12

Blindspot: Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Burden of Truth: Complete Season 1 (eOne)

Available January 14

Total Bellas: Season 4 Premiere (E!)

Forever My Girl (2018)

Available January 15

The Good Doctor: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

The Passage: Series Premiere (FOX)

The Resident: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (FOX)

This Is Us: Season 3 Mid-season Premiere (NBC)

Another Time (2018)

The Snapper (1993)

Walking with the Enemy (2013)

Available January 16

You, Me and Dupree (2006)

Available January 17

Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls (Dubs): Complete Season 1 (Crunchyroll)

O (Othello) (2006)

Available January 18

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 2 (TLC)

A Million Little Things: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

Alone: Complete Season 4 (History Channel)

America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 3 (History Channel)

American Pickers: Complete Season 10 (History Channel)

An American Murder Mystery: The Staircase: Complete Season 1 (IDTV)

Beyond Scared Straight: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Brockmire: Complete Season 2 (IFC)

Butterfly: Complete Season 1 (ITV)

Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1 (IDTV)

Cities of the Underworld: Complete Season 3 (History Channel)

Dance Moms: Complete Season 7 (Lifetime)

Disappeared: Complete Season 8 (IDTV)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Special (TLC)

Finding Escobar’s Millions: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Complete season 1 (History Channel)

Found: Complete Season 1 (History Channel)

Four Weddings: Complete Season 9 (TLC)

Giada in Italy: Complete Season 2 (Food Network)

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

Hanger 1: The UFO Files: Complete Season 1&2 (History Channel)

Homicide Hunter: Complete Season 7 (IDTV)

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald: Complete Season 1 (History Channel)

Leah Remini: It’s All Relative: Complete Seasons 1&2 (TLC)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 6 (Lifetime)

The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

My 600lb Life: Complete Seasons 5&6 (TLC)

Natalie Wood: An American Murder Mystery: Special (IDTV)

Nightwatch: Complete Season 4 (A&E)

Nostradamus Effect: Complete Season 1 (History Channel)

Project Runway All Stars: Complete Season 6 (Lifetime)

Spring Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 2&3 (Food Network)

Swamp People: Complete Seasons 6&7 (History Channel)

The Tesla Files: Complete Season 1 (History Channel)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 10 (Food Network)

Available January 20

The Vatican Tapes (2015)

Available January 21

Stella’s Last Weekend (2018)

The Pagan King (2018)

Available January 25

Siren: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)

Available January 26

Darling in the Franxx (Dubs): Complete Season 1 (Crunchyroll)

Available January 28

Rent: Special (FOX)

Cruise (2018)

Available January 31

Bad Reputation (2018)

Love Gilda (2018)