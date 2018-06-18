Here’s What’s Coming to and Leaving Hulu in July

0

New month, new streaming options! Hulu has announced its list of movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service in June 2018, as well as what will be expiring—so adjust your queue accordingly.

Lots of good stuff coming to Hulu on the film side next month, including A.I: Artificial Intelligence, Before Midnight, The Rundown, American Psycho (and American Psycho 2, if you’re into terrible sequels that have nothing to do with the original), Bound, The Monsters Squad, Braveheart, Clue, Election, Personally, I’m most excited to see Bloodsport in the mix because I am well overdue for a rewatch on that JCVD classic.

If it’s TV you’re looking for, July sees the arrival of Justice League Action, Project Runway Season 16, The Librarians Season 4, and Season 4 of FX’s criminally under-watched comedy You’re the Worst, If you’re a Foodie, July’s also bringing a bunch of new Food Network programming in including Season 1 of Iron Chef Gauntlet and new seasons of Beat Bobby Flay, Chopped, Chopped Junior, and Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.

In the realm of Hulu originals, July brings the much-hyped Stephen King series Castle Rock, Season 2 of Harlots, and Season 4 of Casual.

As for what’s leaving the service next month, now’s your last chance to squeeze in Braveheart, Planet of the Apes, Steel Magnolias, or Traffic.

Check out the full list of what’s coming to and leaving Hulu in July 2018 below.

Available July 1

Alone: Complete Season 3 (History)

American Pickers: Complete Season 17 (History)

American Ripper: Complete Season 1 (History)

Ancient Top 10: Complete Season 1 (History)

The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 4 (History)

Doomsday Preppers: Complete Season 2 (Nat Geo)

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 4 (History)

Gangland Undercover: Complete Season 2 (History)

Hoarders: Complete Season 8 (A&E)

The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer: Complete Season 1 (History)

Intervention: Complete Season 17 (A&E)

The Librarians: Complete Season 4 (TNT)

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 3 (Lifetime)

Little Women: Dallas: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Lifetime)

The Murder of Laci Peterson: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 13 & 14 (History)

Project Runway: Complete Season 16 (Lifetime)

When Sharks Attack: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Nat Geo)

Who Killed Tupac?: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Wicked Tuna: Complete Season 5 (Nat Geo)

20 Weeks (2017)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai across the 8th Dimension (1984)

All Is Lost (2013)

Alpha and Omega (2010)

Alpha and Omega: Dino Dogs (2016)

Alpha and Omega: The Big Fuhreeze (2016)

Alpha and Omega: The Great World Games (2014)

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho 2 (2002)

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power (2017)

Analyze That (2002)

Analyze This (1999)

And God Created Woman (1988)

Angel Heart (1987)

Assassination (1987)

At Middleton (2013)

Avenging Force (1986)

Bad News Bears (2005)

Barbie and the Three Musketeers (2009)

Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2 (2012)

Barfly (1987)

Beautiful Boy (2018)

Before Midnight (2013)

Beyond Borders (2003)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Billy Madison (1995)

Bloodsport (1988)

Body Count (1997)

Bound (1996)

Braveheart (1995)

The Brothers Bloom (2009)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Chasing Amy (1997)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

Closing Gambit (2018)

Clue (1985)

Cyborg (1989)

Dead Man Walking (1995)

Delta Force (1986)

Disaster Movie (2008)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Dr. T and the Women (2000)

Election (1999)

The Eternal (1998)

Everybody’s Fine (2009)

Evolution (2001)

The Fourth War (1990)

Get Real (1999)

Go (1999)

The Honeymooners (2005)

House Arrest (1996)

Hustle & Flow (2005)

Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

Invaders from Mars (1986)

Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)

Jeepers Creepers (2001)

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997)

Just Before I Go (2014)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

The Ladies Man (2000)

Ladybugs (1992)

Last Castle (2001)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Le Ride (2016)

The Lost Wife of Robert Durst (2017)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

Masters of the Universe (1987)

Maximum Overdrive (1986)

The Mechanic (1972)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Mimic (1997)

Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear (1988)

The Monster Squad (1987)

Murphy’s Law (1986)

Next (2007)

Number One with a Bullet (1987)

One Direction: This is Us (2013)

Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer (2017)

The Phantom (1996)

P.O.W. the Escape (1986)

Patriot Games (1992)

Pawn (2013)

Pretty in Pink (1986)

Rabbit Hole (2011)

The Rundown (2003)

Sahara (2005)

Sex Drive (2008)

Six Shooter (2013)

Sleepers (1996)

Snake Eyes (1998)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet (1985)

Street Smart (1987)

Superstar (1999)

This is Spinal Tap (1984)

Trade (2007)

Witness (1985)

Wooly Boys (2004)

Available July 2

UnREAL: Complete Season 3 (Lifetime)

Available July 3

Borg Vs. McEnroe (2018)

Available July 6

Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 4 & 5 (Food Network)

Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction: Complete Season 4 (Food Network)

Burgers, Brew & Que’: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Chopped Junior: Complete Seasons 2 & 3 (Food Network)

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives: Complete Seasons 24 & 25 (Food Network)

Food Network Star Kids: Complete Season 10 (Food Network)

Keeping up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 14 (E!)

Kids Baking Championship: Complete Season 3 (Food Network)

Kids BBQ Championship: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

The League of Gentlemen: Complete Seasons 1-4 (BBCA)

Man Finds Food: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Man Fire Food: Complete Seasons 4 & 5 (Food Network)

Teen Titans Go!: Complete Season 4B (Cartoon Network)

You’re the Worst: Complete Season 4 (FX)

Heart of Nuba (2016)

Available July 7

Justice League (2017) (*HBO)

Available July 8

Mary Kills People: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime)

Sharp Objects: Series Premiere (*HBO)

Alpha and Omega: Journey to Dog Kingdom (2017)

Available July 9

In a World (2013)

Serena (2014)

Available July 10

Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds (2017)

Cover Versions (2017)

Zombie Spring Breakers (2016)

Available July 11

Harlots: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available July 13

Build Small, Live Anywhere: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Season 18 & 29 (Food Network)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 10 (Food Network)

Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 5 (HGTV)

Ghost Adventures: Complete Season 7 (Travel Channel)

Home Town: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Complete Season 109 (HGTV)

Iron Chef Gauntlet: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Letterkenny: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (DHX)

Love It or List It, Too: Complete Seasons 6 & 7 (HGTV)

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Complete Season 5 (HGTV)

Restaurant: Impossible: Complete Seasons 12 & 13 (Food Network)

Available July 14

Better Things: Complete Season 2 (FX)

Battle of the Sexes (2017) (*HBO)

Available July 17

Sharp Edges (2018)

Available July 20

Ballet Now (Hulu Original Documentary)

The Last Ship: Complete Season 4 (TNT)

Outkast: Complete Season 2 (*Cinemax)

This Country: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (BBCA)

Trial & Error: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Embrace of the Serpent (2015)

Available July 21

Justice League Action: Complete Season 1 (Cartoon Network)

Status Update (2018)

The Snowman (2017) (*HBO)

Available July 22

Leaning into the Wind (2018)

Available July 24

The Thundermans: Complete Season 4 (Nickelodeon)

Available July 25

Alone Together: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)

Castle Rock: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Real Humans: Complete Season 2 (Endemol)

Black Cop (2017)

Available July 27

The Glass Castle (2017)

Available July 28

Friends with Kids (2012)

Victoria & Abdul (2017)

Available July 30

Before We Vanish (2018)

The Wrecking Crew (2008)

Available July 31

Casual: Complete Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Into the Blue (2004)