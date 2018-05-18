Here’s What’s Coming to and Leaving Hulu in June

0

Hulu has announced its list of movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service in June 2018, as well as what will be expiring—so get those watchlists ready! In terms of new additions, if for some reason you missed Rick and Morty Season 3, it’ll be available next month, as will the second season of Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency.

On the film side of things, June will see a bevy of solid features like Apollo 13, Hellboy, Event Horizon, Bowfinger, and Punch-Drunk Love added to the streaming service alongside the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy and the complete Leprechaun franchise, for some reason.

As for what’s leaving Hulu in June, it’s last call for Death Becomes Her, Knock Knock, and Zodiac.

Check out the full list of what’s coming to and leaving Hulu in June 2018 below.

Available June 1

1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992)

2 Days in the Valley (1996)

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

A Better Life (2011) (*Showtime)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) (*Showtime)

Across the Universe (2007)

Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold (1987)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Beer for My Horses (2008)

Bio-Dome (1996)

Blue Like Jazz (2012)

Boots on the Ground (2017)

Bowfinger (1999)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

The Brothers Grimm (2005)

Burnt Offerings (1976)

Bull Durham (1988)

The Burbs (1989)

Chinese Box (1997)

Drive Me Crazy (1999)

Drop Zone (1994)

East is East (1999)

End of Days (1999)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Event Horizon (1997)

The Eye (2005)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

Hard Rain (1998)

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991)

Harsh Times (2005) (*Showtime)

Hellboy (2004)

The History Boys (2006)

House of D (2005)

I Am David (2004)

Inside (2018)

Into the West (1992)

Leprechaun (1993)

Leprechaun 2 (1994)

Leprechaun 3 (1995)

Leprechaun 4: In Space (1996)

Leprechaun 5: In the Hood (2000)

Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood (2003)

Leprechaun: Origins (2014)

Life During Wartime (2009) (*Showtime)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

Lucky Break (2001) (*Showtime)

Margin Call (2011) (*Showtime)

Mindhunters (2004)

Mistrust (2018) (*Showtime)

Mrs McCutcheon (2017) (*Showtime)

Mutant Species (1995)

My Left Foot (1989)

Nanny Mcphee (2006)

Nurse 3D (2014)

Our Lady of the Assassins (2000) (*Showtime)

Panic (2000)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)

Punch Drunk Love (2002)

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

Rare Birds (2002)

Religulous (2008)

Restoration (1995)

Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)

The Running Man (1987)

Scary Movie 2 (2001)

Sleepwalkers (1992) (*Showtime)

Spawn (1997)

Stanley & Iris (1990)

Steel Magnolias (1989) (*Showtime)

The Sum of All Fears (2002) (*Showtime)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Swing Away (2016) (*Showtime)

Tamara (2006)

Trainspotting (1996)

The Triumph of Love (2001) (*Showtime)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Vantage Point (2008) (*Showtime)

We Blew It (2017)

Where the Skin Lies (2017)

Windwalker (1980)