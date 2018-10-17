Here’s What’s New to and Leaving Hulu in November 2018

0

Some of the highlights include the arrival of the complete Married with Children series, the premiere of Desiree Akhavan’s new Hulu original series The Bisexual, and a new installment of Into the Dark, Hulu’s monthly horror anthology. As for the film worth putting on your watch list, November sees the arrival of Amelie, The Big Leboowski, The Birdcage, and a host of James Bond movies, including Dr. No, Die Another Day, From Russia with Love, Goldeneye, and Goldfinger, among others.

As for what’s leaving, be sure to make some time for Patrick Bateman and Snake Plisken, because American Psycho and Escape from. New York will be dropping off Hulu by the end of the month. Also leaving are Get Shorty, The Terminator, Big Hero 6, They Came Together and the American classic Anaconda. And for those looking to get an early start on the holidays, look forward to a mid-month onslaught of holiday titles, including A Cinderella Christmas, A Puppy for Christmas, Married by Christmas, and The Secret of the Nutcracker

Here’s what’s coming to Hulu in November:

Available November 1

K: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed) (Viz) Sailor Moon: Complete Season 3 (Dubbed) (Viz) Six: Complete Season 2 (History) 10 to Midnight (1983) 28 Days Later (2002) 2001 Maniacs (2005) The Accused (1988) The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994) A Fairly Odd Christmas (2012) A Fistful of Dynamite (1972) A View to Kill (1985) Albert (2016) Alice (1990) Amelie (2001) Bachelor Party (1984) Barbie Mariposa and Her Butterfly Fairy Friends (2008) Barbie The Pearl Princess (2014) The Big Lebowski (1998) The Birdcage (1997) Benny & Joon (1993) Blue Chips (1994) Boo 2! A Medea Halloween (2017) Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999) Carnage Park (2016) De-Lovely (2004) Death Wish (1974) Death Wish 3 (1985) Death Wish IV: The Crackdown (1987) Desperate Hours (1990) Diamonds are Forever (1971) Die Another Day (2002) Dr. No (1962) Dysfunktional Family (2003) Existenz (1999) The Faculty (1998) For Your Eyes Only (1981) Four Rooms (1995) From Russia with Love (1964) Gloria (2014) Goldeneye (1995) Goldfinger (1964) Guns of the Magnificent Seven (1969) Happy Christmas (2014) Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992) Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (1996) Hoosiers (1986) Hostel (2006) Hostel 2 (2007) The Interpreter (2005) Invasion U.S.A. (1985) Italian for Beginners (2000) Jane Eyre (2011) Joey (1988) Johnny Reno (1966) K2 (1991) Leaving Las Vegas (1995) License to Kill (1989) Like Water (2012) Little Black Book (2004) Little Man Tate (1991) Little Odessa (1994) Live and Let Die (1973) The Living Daylights (1987) Lord of War (2005) Made (2001) The Magnificent Seven Ride (1972) The Man with the Golden Gun (1974) Map of the Human Heart (1992) The Mighty (1998) Missing in Action II: The Beginning (1985) The Mod Squad (1999) Moonraker (1979) Mullholland Falls (1996) Never Back Down (2008) Never Say Never Again (1983) Ninja III: The Domination (1984) Ocean’s Eleven (2001) Ocean’s Twelve (2004) Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) Phantoms (1998) Pleasantville (1998) Radio Days (1987) The Red Violin (1999) Rescue Dawn (2006) Revenge of the Ninja (1983) Rob Roy (1995) Santa Hunters (2014) Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993) Soapdish (1991) Soufra (2017) Species: the Awakening (2007) Supercop (1996) The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) Thunderball (1965) Tiny Christmas (2017) Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) Wicker Park (2004) The World is Not Enough (1999) XXX (2002) XXX: State of the Union (2005) You Only Live Twice (1967)

Available November 2

Into The Dark: Flesh & Blood: Episode 2 Premiere (Hulu Original) Dietland: Complete Season 1 (AMC) Wonder (2017)

Available November 3

Vanderpump Rules: Complete Season 6 (Bravo) Kick-Ass (2010) Larger Than Life (2018) An Ordinary Man (2017)

Available November 6

Top Chef: Complete Season 15 (Bravo)

Available November 7

Europa Report (2013)

Available November 8

Under the Tree (2018)

Available November 9

Married With Children: Complete Seasons 1-11 (Sony)

Available November 10

Big Hero 6 (2014)

Available November 11

Monster’s Ball (2001)

Available November 12

The Little Death (2014) The Wolfpack (2015)

Available November 13

Bigfoot (2018) Keepers of the Magic (2018) Killer Bees (2018)

Available November 15