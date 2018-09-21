Here’s What’s New to and Leaving Hulu in October 2018

0

Hulu has released a list of the films and TV series that will be added to the streaming service in October 2018, as well as what titles will be leaving next month. First, the good news. The delightful and insightful documentary RBG is available to stream starting October 3rd, while notable library titles like Galaxy Quest, Insomnia, Mulholland Drive, and Starship Troopers are also being added. And for those looking for some spooky viewing recommendations, horror flicks ranging from Child’s Play to The Blair Witch Project to The Nightmare Before Christmas all arrive in time for Halloween season.

There’s also the debut of the Hulu original Into the Dark: THE BODY. This is a Blumhouse-produced TV series that will debut one new “super-sized” episode a month for 12 months, with each episode inspired by a holiday. THE BODY is obviously Halloween inspired, and it tells the story of a sophisticated hitman who finds his work made more difficult when he has to transport a body on Halloween night and everyone is impressed by what they think is his killer costume.

As for what’s expiring, last call for Elizabethtown, Jackie Brown, Signs, There Will be Blood, and more.

Available October 1

60 Days In: Complete Season 4 (A&E)

America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (History)

American Pickers: Complete Season 18 (History)

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 4 (History)

Bob’s Burgers: Season 9 Premiere (FOX)

El Clon: Complete Season 1 (Telemundo)

Escaping Polygamy: Complete Season 3 (Lifetime)

Family Guy: Season 16 Premiere (FOX)

Hoarders: Complete Season 9 (A&E)

Hunting Hitler: Complete Season 3 (History)

Intervention: Complete Season 20 (A&E)

Kingpin: Complete Season 1 (History)

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 4 (Lifetime)

Little Women: LA: Complete Season 6 (Lifetime)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 5 (Lifetime)

Nightwatch: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

The Simpsons: Season 30 Premiere (FOX)

Storage Wars: Complete Season 11 (A&E)

The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 5 (History)

Undercover High: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho 2 (2002)

An Eye for an Eye (1966)

Anaconda (1997)

Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid (2004)

The Armstrong Lie (2013)

The Arrival (1996)

Barbie Presents: Thumbelina (2009)

Beacon Point (2017)

Bees Make Honey (2017)

Bitter Moon (1992)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows (2000)

Blue Steel (1989)

Bulletproof Monk (2003)

Call Me (1988)

Capture (2017)

Charlotte (2017)

Child’s Play (1988)

Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice (1992)

Cinderella Man (2005)

Closer (2004)

Cocaine Godmother (2017)

Comic Book Villains (2002)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Dark Blue (2003)

Deadly Blessing (1981)

Death Wish 2 (1982)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Election (1999)

Evangeline (2015)

Extreme Justice (1993)

Flyboys (2006)

Frank and Jesse (1994)

Frank & Johnny (1991)

Frida (2002)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

The Glass Shield (1994)

Gods and Monsters (1998)

Gordy (1995)

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967)

Heist (2015)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

The House of Spirits (1993)

How to Get Girls (2017)

Insomnia (2002)

Jayne Mansfield’s Car (2012)



Jim Norton: Please Be Offended (2012)



Joe the King (1999)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Kicking and Screaming (1995)

The Long Riders (1980)

More than a Game (2009)

Mullholland Drive (2001)

Music and Lyrics (2007)