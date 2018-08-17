Here’s What’s Coming to and Leaving Hulu in September

0

Hulu has announced which films and TV shows will be new to the streaming service next month, and which will be departing. We’ll start with the good news: Charlie Kaufman’s masterpiece Adaptation., Paul Thomas Anderson’s masterpiece There Will Be Blood, and George Clooney’s, uh, not-masterpiece Suburbicon are all films that are coming to Hulu. You’ll also get the chance to prep for Glass with M. Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakable, and the filmmaker’s Signs is also being made available. I’d also highly suggest checking out David Gordon Green’s criminally underseen Stronger, which features one of Jake Gyllenhaal’s best performances ever. And if you’re in a Wes Anderson mood, Rushmore and Moonrise Kingdom are coming to Hulu.

In terms of originals, the streaming service’s biggest September addition is The First, a near-future drama from House of Cards showrunner Beau Willimon that follows a crew of astronauts who attempt to be the first to reach Mars.

As for what’s leaving Hulu in September, it’s a pretty hefty list that includes American Psycho, Babel, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, The Brothers Bloom, Chasing Amy, Pretty in Pink, and The Rock.

Check out the full list of what’s coming to Hulu an what’s leaving Hulu in September 2018 below.

Available September 1

13 Going on 30 (2004)

A Good Woman (2006)

A Murder of Crows (1999)

Adaptation (2002)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

AntiHuman (2017)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Bandits (2001)

Blow Out (1981)

Bolero (1984)

The Bone Collector (1999)

City of God (2002)

The Cleanse (2016)

Cool It (2010)

Darkness (2002)

The Dark Half (1993)

Doctor Dolittle 2 (2001)

Double Impact (1991)

Dragon Blade (2015)

Dressed to Kill (1980)

Emma (1996)

Fall Time (1993)

The Female Brain (2018)

Field of Dreams (1989)

The Fly (1986)

Going Overboard (1989)

Jerry Maguire (1996)

Joyride (1997)

Kill Me Again (1989)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Midnighters (2018)

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

No Game, No Life: ZERO (2018)

Over the Top (1987)

The Perfect Weapon (1991)

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)

Primal Fear (1996)

Pumpkinhead (1988)

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings (1994)

Rodger Dodger (2002)

Rushmore (1998)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Searching for Sugar Man (2012)

Senorita Justice (2004)

Signs (2002)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Small Town Saturday Night (2010)

Stealth Fighter (1999)

There Will Be Blood (2007)

Unbreakable (2000)

What Dreams May Come (1998)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Available September 2

The English Patient (1996)

Available September 3

Flower (2017)

The Miracle Season (2018)

Available September 4

Daphne & Velma (2018)

Monochrome (2016)

Women and Sometimes Men (2018)

Available September 6

I Love You, America: New Episodes (Hulu Original)

Happy-Go-Lucky (2008)

Available September 7

Cesar Chavez (2014)

Available September 8

Stand Up To Cancer: Special (EIF)

From Paris with Love (2009)

Stronger (2017)

Available September 10

REL: Series Premiere (FOX)

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami (2017)

Available September 11

Bodysnatch (2018)

Natural Vice (2017)

Available September 12

Grace Unplugged (2014)

Available September 13

El Clon: Complete Season 1 (Telemundo)

Higher Power (2017)