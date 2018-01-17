Here’s What’s Leaving Hulu in February

0

As a new month looms closer, so does the deadline to watch some of your favorite movies on Hulu. The streaming service has announced which titles will be departing in February 2018, and while it’s a pretty short list, there are a couple of noteworthy films that you should definitely seek out. Chief among them is the 2007 comedy Hot Rod, starring Andy Samberg. The film marked the feature debut of the Lonely Island trio, and while their subsequent projects like MacGruber and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping are better, Hot Rod still has its moments and delightfully surreal/silly jokes.

Also departing is Paul Thomas Anderson’s romantic comedy Punch-Drunk Love, as well as the 2008 Leonardo DiCaprio/Kate Winslet drama Revolutionary Road, the 1977 classic Saturday Night Fever, and the Mel Brooks comedy Spaceballs.

Check out the full list of departing titles below.

February 28

10 to Midnight (1983)

American Ninja (1985)

Assassination (1987)

Beyond the Sea (2004)

Black Rain (1989)

Dangerous Curves (1989)

The Fourth War (1990)

Hot Rod (2007)

Invaders from Mars (1986)

Invasion U.S.A (1985)

Ironweed (1987)

Missing in Action II: The Beginning (1985)

Murphy’s Law (1986)

Ninja III: The Domination (1984)

The Perfect Weapon (1991)

Platoon Leader (1988)

P.O.W. the Escape (1986)

Punch Drunk Love (2002)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Rudo y Cursi (2008)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Spaceballs (1987)

Street Smart (1987)