Here’s What’s Leaving Hulu in March

Last call for a Dirty Dancing double feature, y’all! With a new month on the horizon, the deadline is coming up to catch some of your favorite titles on Hulu before they drop off the streaming service. Hulu has announced which titles will be leaving in March 2018, and fortunately, Hulu’s library continues to grow faster than the titles drop off because this list is short, and the options have gotten good lately.

That said, there are a few fims you might want to catch before they’re gone. As I mentioned, Dirty Dancing and Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights are both on the way out. Pro-tip: there’s never not a good time to watch a Diego Luna playing the Swayze roll in a dance romance, so do with that what you will. Hulu is also losing a couple classic comedies; Mel Brooks‘ Western satire Blazing Saddles, as well as John Cleese and Charles Chrichton‘s 1980s classic A Fish Called Wanda. Last but not least, Kathryn Bigelow‘s Best Picture and Best Director winner The Hurt Locker is also leaving at the end of March.

Check out the full list of departing titles below, click here for what just landed on Hulu in February, and click here for our list of the best movies on Hulu right now.

March 31

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Gang Related (1997)

Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds (2008)

Michael (1996)

Nine Queens (2000)

Swimming with Sharks (1995)

The Conspirator (2010)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The Spirit (2008)