Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in April 2019

Netflix has released a list of the films and TV shows that will be exiting the streaming service in April, and you best get to watchin’. It’s the last call for David Fincher’s masterful crime thriller Seven as well as Curits Hanson’s Oscar-winning noir L.A. Confidential and Michael Mann’s iconic crime epic Heat, all of which you should watch ASAP if you haven’t before. Also departing are a number of Bond movies, including Casino Royale and Goldfinger, and the comedies I Love You, Man, Billy Madison, and Happy Gilmore.

Perhaps most notably, the entirety of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars TV series is due to depart the streaming service, likely in anticipation of showing up on Disney’s own streaming service Disney+ later this year. Indeed, as Disney+’s arrival looms closer, look for more and more Disney movies and shows to depart Netflix as those licensing deals expire and Disney looks to keep them exclusive to Disney+.

Oh, and if you never caught Jennifer Lawrence’s Oscar-winning turn in David O. Russell’s romantic comedy Silver Lining’s Playbook, it’s due to leave in mid-April, so probably get on that.

Check out the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in April 2019 below, and for a full list of what’s coming to Netflix in April 2019, click here. For a curated list of the best movies currently available on Netflix, click here.

Leaving 4/1/19

American Pie

Billy Madison

Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3

Casino Royale

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Goldfinger

Happy Feet

Happy Gilmore

Heat

I Love You, Man

L.A. Confidential

Live and Let Die

Luther: Series 1-4

Octopussy

Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2

Seven

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World Is Not Enough

Wallander: Series 1-4

You Only Live Twice

Leaving 4/4/19

Raw

Leaving 4/7/19

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1-5

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions

Leaving 4/13/19

Video Game High School: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 4/18/19

Silver Linings Playbook