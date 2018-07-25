Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in August 2018

0

Netflix has released a list of the films and TV shows leaving the streaming service in August 2018, and while there are a couple of notable expirations, it’s mostly a fine list. Those with children in the house will want to make note that Finding Dory is leaving Netflix on August 1st, so get those reps in while you can. And the underrated comedy classic Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story also leaves on August 1st, while Judd Apatow’s iconic The 40-Year-Old Virgin is leaving on August 16th. Keeping it in the Apatow family, Seth Rogen’s filthy animated comedy Sausage Party is departing on August 23rd.

Check out the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in August below, and click here to see what’s coming to Netflix next month.

Leaving 8/1/18

3000 Miles to Graceland

Adventures in Babysitting

Can’t Buy Me Love



Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Season 1



Finding Dory

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay



Reasonable Doubt



The Killing: Seasons 1-3



Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Leaving 8/2/18

10 Rules for Sleeping Around

Leaving 8/5/18

13 Assassins

Leaving 8/6/18

Welcome to Me

Leaving 8/10/18

St. Vincent

Leaving 8/12/18

For a Good Time, Call…

Leaving 8/13/18

Help, I’ve Shrunk the Family

Leaving 8/16/18

Being Flynn

Enter the Battlefield



Jem and the Holograms: Seasons 1-3

Littlest Pet Shop: Seasons 2-4

Pariah



Pound Puppies: Seasons 1-3

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

The 40-Year-Old Virgin



The Adventures of Chuck & Friends: Season 2



Transformers Prime: Seasons 2-3

Transformers: Rescue Bots: Seasons 2-4

Leaving 8/23/18

Sausage Party

Leaving 8/25/18

The Road