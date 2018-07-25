Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in August 2018

Netflix has released a list of the films and TV shows leaving the streaming service in August 2018, and while there are a couple of notable expirations, it’s mostly a fine list. Those with children in the house will want to make note that Finding Dory is leaving Netflix on August 1st, so get those reps in while you can. And the underrated comedy classic Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story also leaves on August 1st, while Judd Apatow’s iconic The 40-Year-Old Virgin is leaving on August 16th. Keeping it in the Apatow family, Seth Rogen’s filthy animated comedy Sausage Party is departing on August 23rd.
Check out the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in August below, and click here to see what’s coming to Netflix next month.
Leaving 8/1/18
3000 Miles to Graceland
Adventures in Babysitting
Can’t Buy Me Love
Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Season 1
Finding Dory
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Reasonable Doubt
The Killing: Seasons 1-3
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Leaving 8/2/18
10 Rules for Sleeping Around
Leaving 8/5/18
13 Assassins
Leaving 8/6/18
Welcome to Me
Leaving 8/10/18
St. Vincent
Leaving 8/12/18
For a Good Time, Call…
Leaving 8/13/18
Help, I’ve Shrunk the Family
Leaving 8/16/18
Being Flynn
Enter the Battlefield
Jem and the Holograms: Seasons 1-3
Littlest Pet Shop: Seasons 2-4
Pariah
Pound Puppies: Seasons 1-3
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Adventures of Chuck & Friends: Season 2
Transformers Prime: Seasons 2-3
Transformers: Rescue Bots: Seasons 2-4
Leaving 8/23/18
Sausage Party
Leaving 8/25/18
The Road