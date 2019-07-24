Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in August 2019

Though every month brings boatloads of new content, original and pre-existing, to Netflix, so too does the streaming platform shed titles each and every month. So while you can add this new lengthy list of August arrivals to your streaming calendar, you’ve only got a matter of days, weeks, or in some cases hours to watch these titles before they’re gone for good (from the cloud).
Some suggestions? If you’re a horror fan and love a good old-fashioned franchise, you can catch the first four Final Destination before they’re gone. If you want some more traditional classics, there’s Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Good Will Hunting, Poltergeist, Scarface and The Fifth Element, though they’re all leaving August 1st. Other casualties this month include Zodiac, No Country for Old Men, 40-Year-Old Virgin, and The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. There’s plenty of time to get caught up on some of these flicks before they’re gone.
Leaving 8/1/19
- A Cinderella Story
- A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
- Another Cinderella Story
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua
- Chuggington: Season 1-5
- Death in Paradise: Season 1-7
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
- Final Destination
- Final Destination 2
- Final Destination 3
- Good Will Hunting
- Gosford Park
- Hairspray (1988)
- Hairspray (2007)
- Hot Fuzz
- Just Friends
- Legion
- Poltergeist
- Scarface
- Secretariat
- The Butterfly Effect
- The Butterfly Effect 2
- The Da Vinci Code
-
The Fifth Element
- The Final Destination
- The Hurt Locker
- The Master
- The Village
- W.
- World War II in Colour
- World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel: S1
- Zombieland
Leaving 8/2/19
- The Founder
Leaving 8/5/19
- Mothers and Daughters
- Slow TV: Collection
Leaving 8/6/19
- Love, Rosie
- Zodiac
Leaving 8/8/19
- The Emoji Movie
Leaving 8/11/19
-
No Country for Old Men
Leaving 8/14/19
- The Royals: Season 1
Leaving 8/15/19
- World War Two: 1942 and Hitler’s Soft Underbelly: Season 1
Leaving 8/16/19
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Leaving 8/20/19
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
Leaving 8/21/19
- Beautiful Creatures
Leaving 8/28/19
- Wind River
Leaving 8/30/19
- Burnt
Leaving 8/31/19
- Straw Dogs