Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in August 2019

Though every month brings boatloads of new content, original and pre-existing, to Netflix, so too does the streaming platform shed titles each and every month. So while you can add this new lengthy list of August arrivals to your streaming calendar, you’ve only got a matter of days, weeks, or in some cases hours to watch these titles before they’re gone for good (from the cloud).

Some suggestions? If you’re a horror fan and love a good old-fashioned franchise, you can catch the first four Final Destination before they’re gone. If you want some more traditional classics, there’s Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Good Will Hunting, Poltergeist, Scarface and The Fifth Element, though they’re all leaving August 1st. Other casualties this month include Zodiac, No Country for Old Men, 40-Year-Old Virgin, and The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. There’s plenty of time to get caught up on some of these flicks before they’re gone.

Leaving 8/1/19

A Cinderella Story

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Another Cinderella Story

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Chuggington: Season 1-5

Death in Paradise: Season 1-7

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Good Will Hunting

Gosford Park

Hairspray (1988)

Hairspray (2007)

Hot Fuzz

Just Friends

Legion

Poltergeist

Scarface

Secretariat

The Butterfly Effect

The Butterfly Effect 2

The Da Vinci Code

The Fifth Element

The Final Destination

The Hurt Locker

The Master

The Village

W.

World War II in Colour

World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel: S1

Zombieland

Leaving 8/2/19

The Founder

Leaving 8/5/19

Mothers and Daughters

Slow TV: Collection

Leaving 8/6/19

Love, Rosie

Zodiac

Leaving 8/8/19

The Emoji Movie

Leaving 8/11/19

No Country for Old Men

Leaving 8/14/19

The Royals: Season 1

Leaving 8/15/19

World War Two: 1942 and Hitler’s Soft Underbelly: Season 1

Leaving 8/16/19

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Leaving 8/20/19

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

Leaving 8/21/19

Beautiful Creatures

Leaving 8/28/19

Wind River

Leaving 8/30/19

Burnt

Leaving 8/31/19