Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in June 2019

Last call, folks. The Netflix library is always in flux, and while there are plenty of new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in June, the streaming service is also saying goodbye to some titles — and with Disney+ on the horizon, some of these are probably gone for good.
On the Disney front, now’s your last chance to catch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the live-action 101 Dalmatians, An Extremely Goofy Movie, The Fox and the Hound 2, The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story, and Mulan 2 on Netflix, all of which are leaving the streaming service in June.
Elsewhere, Tarantino fans should plan to catch Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Kill Bill: Vol. 2 horror fans should watch Freddy vs. Jason, Friday the 13th, and Jason X, and folks looking for something a little lighter can watch Pretty in Pink or both Legally Blonde movies, all of which expire at the top of the month on June 1. Fans of bonafide cinematic classics have a bit more time to catch Now Apocalypse and National Lampoon‘s Van Wilder before they expire on June 15.
Read the full list of all the film and TV titles leaving Netflix in June 2019 below and for more streaming recommendations, check out our guide to the Best Movies on Netflix.
Leaving 6/1/19
An Extremely Goofy Movie
Apollo 13
Cold in July
Disney’s 101 Dalmatians
Disney’s The Fox and the Hound 2
Disney’s The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story
Doom
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th
Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves
I Am Legend
In the Army Now
Inspector Gadget 2
Jason X
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
My Bloody Valentine
Playing It Cool
Pretty in Pink
Reindeer Games
Stargate
Terminator Salvation
The Bone Collector
The Constant Gardener
Leaving 6/4/19
District 9
Leaving 6/5/19
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Leaving 6/6/19
The Soloist
Leaving 6/14/19
Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4
I Own Australia’s Best Home: Season 1
I Own Britain’s Best Home: Season 1
Mother
Leaving 6/15/19
Apocalypse Now
Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things
National Lampoon’s Van Wilder
The Pianist
Leaving 6/16/19
Death Race
Leaving 6/24/19
Disney’s Mulan 2