Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in June 2019

Last call, folks. The Netflix library is always in flux, and while there are plenty of new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in June, the streaming service is also saying goodbye to some titles — and with Disney+ on the horizon, some of these are probably gone for good.

On the Disney front, now’s your last chance to catch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the live-action 101 Dalmatians, An Extremely Goofy Movie, The Fox and the Hound 2, The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story, and Mulan 2 on Netflix, all of which are leaving the streaming service in June.

Elsewhere, Tarantino fans should plan to catch Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Kill Bill: Vol. 2 horror fans should watch Freddy vs. Jason, Friday the 13th, and Jason X, and folks looking for something a little lighter can watch Pretty in Pink or both Legally Blonde movies, all of which expire at the top of the month on June 1. Fans of bonafide cinematic classics have a bit more time to catch Now Apocalypse and National Lampoon‘s Van Wilder before they expire on June 15.

Read the full list of all the film and TV titles leaving Netflix in June 2019 below

Leaving 6/1/19

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Apollo 13

Cold in July

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians

Disney’s The Fox and the Hound 2

Disney’s The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story

Doom

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th

Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves

I Am Legend

In the Army Now

Inspector Gadget 2

Jason X

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

My Bloody Valentine

Playing It Cool

Pretty in Pink

Reindeer Games

Stargate

Terminator Salvation

The Bone Collector

The Constant Gardener

Leaving 6/4/19

District 9

Leaving 6/5/19

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Leaving 6/6/19

The Soloist

Leaving 6/14/19

Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4

I Own Australia’s Best Home: Season 1

I Own Britain’s Best Home: Season 1

Mother

Leaving 6/15/19

Apocalypse Now

Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder

The Pianist

Leaving 6/16/19

Death Race

Leaving 6/24/19

Disney’s Mulan 2