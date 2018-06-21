Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in July 2018

Netflix has announced the titles that will be leaving the streaming service in July 2018, and it’s thankfully a pretty thin list. There are some notable films that will be expiring, like the Oscar-winning legal thriller Michael Clayton, the underrated comedy Along Came Polly, and Richard Linklater’s masterful Before Midnight, but I’m not sure anyone’s going to be bemoaning the lack of availability for Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close anytime soon.
It should also be pointed out that the Tom Cruise-fronted Cocktail expires next month and is far more enjoyable than you remember. It’s also the last time to check out all four Lethal Weapon films and the comedy classic Tropic Thunder. And for fans of the cult hit Wet Hot American Summer, I would implore you to watch the making-of doc Hurricane of Fun while you still can.
Check out the full list of movies leaving Netflix in July 2018 below, and click here to see what’s coming to Netflix in July.
Leaving 7/1/18
Alive
Along Came Polly
An Honest Liar
Beerfest
Before Midnight
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Cocktail
Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Little Women
Michael Clayton
Midnight in Paris
Mixed Signals
More Than a Game
Pandemic
Piglet’s Big Movie
Rugrats Go Wild
Scary Movie
Scream 3
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
The Art of War
Tropic Thunder
V for Vendetta
Leaving 7/2/18
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Leaving 7/8/18
Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 7/9/18
Ratchet and Clank
Serena
Leaving 7/11/18
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Leaving 7/14/18
Wild Hogs
Leaving 7/15/18
Convergence
Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary
Leaving 7/16/18
Changeling
Wanted
Leaving 7/29/18
The Den
Leaving 7/30/18
A Cinderella Story
Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot
Swing State