Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in July 2018

June 21, 2018

Netflix has announced the titles that will be leaving the streaming service in July 2018, and it’s thankfully a pretty thin list. There are some notable films that will be expiring, like the Oscar-winning legal thriller Michael Clayton, the underrated comedy Along Came Polly, and Richard Linklater’s masterful Before Midnight, but I’m not sure anyone’s going to be bemoaning the lack of availability for Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close anytime soon.

It should also be pointed out that the Tom Cruise-fronted Cocktail expires next month and is far more enjoyable than you remember. It’s also the last time to check out all four Lethal Weapon films and the comedy classic Tropic Thunder. And for fans of the cult hit Wet Hot American Summer, I would implore you to watch the making-of doc Hurricane of Fun while you still can.

Check out the full list of movies leaving Netflix in July 2018 below, and click here to see what’s coming to Netflix in July.

Leaving 7/1/18

Alive

Along Came Polly

An Honest Liar

Beerfest

Before Midnight

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cocktail

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close

Lethal Weapon 

Lethal Weapon 2 

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Little Women

Michael Clayton

Midnight in Paris

Mixed Signals

More Than a Game

Pandemic

Piglet’s Big Movie

Rugrats Go Wild

Scary Movie

Scream 3

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Art of War

Tropic Thunder

V for Vendetta

Leaving 7/2/18

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Leaving 7/8/18

Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom 

Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 7/9/18

Ratchet and Clank

Serena

Leaving 7/11/18

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Leaving 7/14/18

Wild Hogs

Leaving 7/15/18

Convergence

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary

Leaving 7/16/18

Changeling

Wanted

Leaving 7/29/18

The Den

Leaving 7/30/18

A Cinderella Story

Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot

Swing State

