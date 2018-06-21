Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in July 2018

0

Netflix has announced the titles that will be leaving the streaming service in July 2018, and it’s thankfully a pretty thin list. There are some notable films that will be expiring, like the Oscar-winning legal thriller Michael Clayton, the underrated comedy Along Came Polly, and Richard Linklater’s masterful Before Midnight, but I’m not sure anyone’s going to be bemoaning the lack of availability for Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close anytime soon.

It should also be pointed out that the Tom Cruise-fronted Cocktail expires next month and is far more enjoyable than you remember. It’s also the last time to check out all four Lethal Weapon films and the comedy classic Tropic Thunder. And for fans of the cult hit Wet Hot American Summer, I would implore you to watch the making-of doc Hurricane of Fun while you still can.

Check out the full list of movies leaving Netflix in July 2018 below, and click here to see what’s coming to Netflix in July.

Leaving 7/1/18

Alive



Along Came Polly



An Honest Liar



Beerfest



Before Midnight

Bring It On



Bring It On Again



Bring It On: All or Nothing



Bring It On: Fight to the Finish



Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cocktail

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3



Lethal Weapon 4



Little Women



Michael Clayton



Midnight in Paris



Mixed Signals



More Than a Game

Pandemic

Piglet’s Big Movie

Rugrats Go Wild

Scary Movie



Scream 3

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Art of War

Tropic Thunder

V for Vendetta

Leaving 7/2/18

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Leaving 7/8/18

Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom

Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5



Leaving 7/9/18

Ratchet and Clank



Serena

Leaving 7/11/18

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Leaving 7/14/18

Wild Hogs

Leaving 7/15/18

Convergence

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary

Leaving 7/16/18

Changeling

Wanted

Leaving 7/29/18

The Den

Leaving 7/30/18

A Cinderella Story

Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot

Swing State