Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in September 2019

While Netflix continues to stock up on original titles, their list of titles from other studios grows thinner and thinner (which is why if you really love a movie, you should just buy a physical copy of it rather than depending entirely on streaming). In September 2019, the streaming giant will lose acclaimed titles such as A Clockwork Orange, Magic Mike, Mr. Mom, Mulan, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Hangover, Carol, Portlandia, Parenthood (the series), and the first three Fast & Furious movies. You can also see over the course of the month Disney movies like Pocahontas and Lilo & Stitch 2 leaving the service as they (in all likelihood) get ready for a premiere over on Disney+, which starts streaming in November. If there’s any Disney-related title on your list, you’d do well to watch them ASAP because they’re not going to be on Netflix much longer.
Check out of a full list of titles departing Netflix in September, and adjust your viewing schedule accordingly.
Leaving 9/1/19
|2 Fast 2 Furious
A Clockwork Orange
Angels & Demons
Baby Animals in the Wild: Season 1
Batman Begins
Battlefield Earth
Californication: Season 1-7
Eight Legged Freaks
Emma
Ghost Ship
Gothika
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Hercules
High-Rise
Magic Mike
Meet Joe Black
|Miami Vice
Monster House
Mr. Mom
Disney’s Mulan
Music and Lyrics
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Revolutionary Road
Stuart Little
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.
Sydney White
The Dark Knight
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The First Monday in May
The Hangover
Leaving 9/4/19
Kicking and Screaming
Leaving 9/6/19
Honey 3
Leaving 9/9/19
Leroy & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch
Leaving 9/14/19
Disney’s Pocahontas
Tulip Fever
Leaving 9/15/19
Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries: Series 1-3
Leaving 9/16/19
Super Genius: Season 1
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
Leaving 9/20/19
Carol
Leaving 9/23/19
The Mysteries of Laura: Season 2
Leaving 9/24/19
Portlandia: Season 1-5
Leaving 9/25/19
Parenthood: Season 1-6
Leaving 9/26/19
Bachelorette
Night School