Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in September 2019

While Netflix continues to stock up on original titles, their list of titles from other studios grows thinner and thinner (which is why if you really love a movie, you should just buy a physical copy of it rather than depending entirely on streaming). In September 2019, the streaming giant will lose acclaimed titles such as A Clockwork Orange, Magic Mike, Mr. Mom, Mulan, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Hangover, Carol, Portlandia, Parenthood (the series), and the first three Fast & Furious movies. You can also see over the course of the month Disney movies like Pocahontas and Lilo & Stitch 2 leaving the service as they (in all likelihood) get ready for a premiere over on Disney+, which starts streaming in November. If there’s any Disney-related title on your list, you’d do well to watch them ASAP because they’re not going to be on Netflix much longer.

Check out of a full list of titles departing Netflix in September, and adjust your viewing schedule accordingly.

Leaving 9/1/19

2 Fast 2 Furious A Clockwork Orange Angels & Demons Baby Animals in the Wild: Season 1 Batman Begins Battlefield Earth Californication: Season 1-7 Eight Legged Freaks Emma Ghost Ship Gothika Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay Hercules High-Rise Magic Mike Meet Joe Black Miami Vice Monster House Mr. Mom Disney’s Mulan Music and Lyrics Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist Revolutionary Road Stuart Little Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St. Sydney White The Dark Knight The Fast and the Furious The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift The First Monday in May The Hangover

Leaving 9/4/19

Kicking and Screaming

Leaving 9/6/19

Honey 3

Leaving 9/9/19

Leroy & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch

Leaving 9/14/19

Disney’s Pocahontas

Tulip Fever

Leaving 9/15/19

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries: Series 1-3

Leaving 9/16/19

Super Genius: Season 1

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

Leaving 9/20/19

Carol

Leaving 9/23/19

The Mysteries of Laura: Season 2

Leaving 9/24/19

Portlandia: Season 1-5

Leaving 9/25/19

Parenthood: Season 1-6

Leaving 9/26/19

Bachelorette

Night School