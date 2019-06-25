‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theatrical Return to Include Deleted Scene and Exclusive Poster

0

As of this publishing, Avengers: Endgame is about $38 million shy of topping Avatar for the all-time record for worldwide box office. Disney wants to claim that top spot, so they’re making one more push by re-releasing Endgame and hoping that a slow weekend will provide enough room to get the Marvel movie the top spot.

Marvel Studios has now sent out a press release detailing what the re-release will entail:

Fans who buy a movie ticket will receive an exclusive piece of Avengers art (available in select theaters and until supplies run out) and will also be treated to a video introduction by director Anthony Russo and an unfinished deleted scene from the film, and it will be a chance for fans to get a head start on the upcoming Marvel Studios’ “Spider-Man: Far From Home” via a special sneak peek!

So it’s not really “new footage” as much as an unfinished deleted scene (so expect some unpolished VFX) and the hope that before fans go to see Spider-Man: Far From Home, they’ll give Endgame another spin. You’ll also get a poster depending on your theater and while supplies last. As far as posters go, it’s not bad, but good luck trying to find a reliable theater that knows to hand them out (if my local theater manages to just start the movie on time and in focus, I count it as a win).

Will a single deleted scene be able to lure enough fans out to the theater? It’s difficult to say. Last weekend, Endgame pulled in slightly less than $2 million. Now it has to get $36 million more when it hasn’t grossed that much in a single weekend since May 12th? It’s a bit of a stretch, and I’m not certain an “unfinished deleted scene” and a poster is enough to get people back for more Endgame even if the only new wide release this weekend is the romance Yesterday.

Check out the poster below and sound off in the comments if you’re going to see Endgame this weekend.