‘The Wheel of Time’ Adaptation Ordered by Amazon as One-Hour Action-Fantasy Series

Amazon Studios recently announced it has ordered the one-hour action fantasy The Wheel of Time to series. Based upon Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, which have sold more than 90 million copies worldwide, the series was adapted for TV by Rafe Judkins (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Chuck) who also serves as showrunner, and is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. The Wheel of Time will premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories.

The Wheel of Time is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists, but only women can use it. Meaning that in this series — women hold the keys to power. The story follows Moiraine, a member of the shadowy and influential all-female organization called the ‘Aes Sedai’ as she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women. Moiraine’s interested in these five because she believes one of them might be the reincarnation of an incredibly powerful individual, whom prophecies say will either save humanity or destroy it. The series draws on numerous elements of European and Asian culture and philosophy, most notably the cyclical nature of time found in Buddhism and Hinduism.

“The Wheel of Time is endlessly fascinating and resonates hugely with fans as one of the best-selling global properties, and we were drawn to its timely narrative featuring powerful women at the core,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We’re thrilled to extend our relationship with devotees who’ve found the book series transformative and welcome new ones by bringing it to life on Prime Video for viewers worldwide.”

“Developing and producing Robert Jordan’s beloved fourteen-books-series for TV is a big undertaking, and we don’t take it lightly,” said Sharon Tal Yguado, Head of Event Series, Amazon Originals. “We believe that Rafe’s personal connection to the material and soulful writing will resonate with the book’s passionate fans.”

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to produce The Wheel of Time with our friends at Amazon,” said Co-President of SPT Chris Parnell. “In Rafe Judkins, we’ve found a brilliant visionary that is a true fan of the books and ready to bring Robert Jordan’s world to life.”

Judkins commented: “For so many people, including me, this book series has served as a world to escape to, to lose yourself in, to devour and inhabit completely. And I couldn’t be more honored to be the one finally bringing that world to life on screen, for old fans to lose themselves in all over again and new fans to discover for the very first time.”

Judkins serves as showrunner and executive producer. Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures (Beirut, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) and Darren Lemke (Shrek Forever After) are Executive Producers. Harriet McDougal is a consulting producer.