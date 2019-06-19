Rosamund Pike to Lead Amazon’s ‘Wheel of Time’ Series

0

Amazon’s highly anticipated TV series adaptation of the beloved book series The Wheel of Time has found its star. It was announced today that Oscar-nominated actress Rosamund Pike will play the lead role of Moiraine in the TV adaptation of Robert Jordan’s fantasy novels.

Please welcome Rosamund Pike to the Wheel of Time family. Say hello to Moiraine. #WoTWednesday pic.twitter.com/577Hffwy6Y — Wheel of Time Writers' Room (@WoTWritersRoom) June 19, 2019

The Wheel of Time is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists, but only women can use it. Meaning that in this series — women hold the keys to power. The story follows Moiraine, a member of the shadowy and influential all-female organization called the ‘Aes Sedai’ as she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women. Moiraine’s interested in these five because she believes one of them might be the reincarnation of an incredibly powerful individual, whom prophecies say will either save humanity or destroy it. The series draws on numerous elements of European and Asian culture and philosophy, most notably the cyclical nature of time found in Buddhism and Hinduism.

The first volume of Jordan’s book series, The Eye of the World, was published in 1984, but he died in 2007 while working on what was planned to be the 12th and final volume. Jordan left extensive notes on what was to come, which author Brandon Sanderson then adapted into a three-part conclusion published in 2009, 2010, and 2013.

Rafe Judkins serves as showrunner and executive producer on the hourlong series, which Amazon hopes will make it a TV destination for Game of Thrones-type storytelling. Indeed, The Wheel of Time is one of many “event” series in the works at Amazon, which also includes the Lord of the Rings series as well as Jack Ryan, which is entering its second season.

Pike earned an Oscar nomination for her stunning work in David Fincher’s Gone Girl and last year turned in a tremendous performance in the true-story war drama A Private War. Most recently she co-starred opposite Chris O’Dowd in the Nick Hornby TV series adaptation State of the Union for Sundance TV andplays Marie Curie in the upcoming biopic Radioactive.

Amazon has not yet announced a premiere date for The Wheel of Time, but obviously casting has begun so expect filming to begin by the end of the year.