Amazon’s ‘Wheel of Time’ Series Expands Its Cast with 5 New Series Regulars

August 14, 2019

The last we heard on Amazon’s plans to adapt The Wheel of Time into a TV series, Rosamund Pike was set to lead the story as the protagonist, Moiraine. That was just about two months ago, and things have been quiet ever since. Today, however, brings about some more casting news as the creative team has announced five series regulars who have joined the production.

The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all-time, with over 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

Here’s a look at the series regulars who will be joining Pike on her journey:

Madeleine Madden as “Egwene Al’Vere”

madeleine-madden

Image via Steven Chee

Marcus Rutherford as “Perrin Aybara”

marcus-rutherford

Image via Johnny Carano

Barney Harris as “Mat Cauthon”

barney-harris

Image via Ori Jones

Zoë Robins as “Nynaeve”

zoe-robbins

Image via Joshua Winger

Josha Stradowski as “Rand Al’Thor”

josha-stradowski

Image via Benny Stroet

