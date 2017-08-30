‘Wheelman’: Details on Standby Tickets for Our Los Angeles Screening Tonight

0

One of the reasons I love film festivals is you often get to see films before you’ve read a review or seen a trailer. Most of the time you’ll watch something with no idea of the twists and turns that are coming and it’s one of the reasons those early film festival screenings can have huge reactions. But it’s hard to experience that early screening magic unless you’re in the industry or a member of the press. However, tonight, if you live in Los Angeles, I’m offering Collider readers a chance to see something cool before the buzz.

That’s because thanks to Netflix, we’re going to be showing Wheelman almost two months before you can watch it on Netflix! Written and directed by Jeremy Rush, the film is an original actioner that stars Frank Grillo as a getaway driver who quickly realizes he’s been double-crossed and tries to figure out what happened. Joe Carnahan produced the film along with Grillo.

And not only will you get to see the film super early, after the screening ends I’ll be moderating a Q&A with Frank Grillo and Jeremy Rush! The screening is tonight at the ArcLight Sherman Oaks at 7:30pm which is located at 15301 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403. Here’s the address on Google maps.

While we have already given away guaranteed tickets to the screening, we know we’re going to have at least a few people that can’t make it for whatever reason. So if you wanted to attend the screening but didn’t win tickets, starting at 6:30pm tonight ArcLight Sherman Oaks will open a standby line. While I’m not sure how many people will ultimately get in, I am sure at least some of you will. I’ve run a lot of screenings and you always have no shows.

Hope to see some of you tonight!

Here’s the official Wheelman synopsis via Netflix: