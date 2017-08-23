L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our Early Screening of ‘Wheelman’ with Frank Grillo & Jeremy Rush Q&A

0

One of the reasons I love film festivals is you often get to see films before you’ve read a review or seen a trailer. Most of the time you’ll watch something with no idea of the twists and turns that are coming and it’s one of the reasons those early film festival screenings can have huge reactions. But it’s hard to experience that early screening magic unless you’re in the industry or a member of the press. However, next week, if you live in Los Angeles, I’m offering Collider readers a chance to see something cool before the buzz.

That’s because thanks to Netflix and ArcLight Cinemas, we’re going to be showing Wheelman almost two months before you can watch it on Netflix! Written and directed by Jeremy Rush, the film is an original actioner that stars Frank Grillo as a getaway driver who quickly realizes he’s been double-crossed and tries to figure out what happened. Joe Carnahan produced the film along with Grillo and Myles Nestel.

And not only will you get to see the film super early, after the screening ends I’ll be moderating a Q&A with Frank Grillo and Jeremy Rush! The screening is going to be at the ArcLight Sherman Oaks on August 30th at 7:30pm.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To see this screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Wheelman!”. You need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until Monday morning at 9am PST August 28th and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening later that day.

Hope to see some of you next week!

Here’s the official Wheelman synopsis via Netflix: