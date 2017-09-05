First ‘Wheelman’ Teaser: Frank Grillo Is a Getaway Driver in Netflix Film

0

Netflix has unveiled the first teaser for Wheelman, the upcoming original film that stars Frank Grillo (The Purge: Anarchy) as a getaway driver. Written and directed by Jeremy Rush and produced by Grillo and Joe Carnahan (The Grey), much of the film takes place inside the confines of a single vehicle, as Grillo’s getaway driver is thrust into a race for survival after a bank robbery goes wrong. He has a car full of money and a family on the line, and he must figure out who double crossed him before it’s too late.

This teaser gives a strong feel for the vibe of the film here, with fast editing that provides a rhythm to the action. No doubt Wheelman is very little like Baby Driver, but I’ll be curious to see if the success of the Edgar Wright film carries over into heightened interest in this more gritty version of a getaway driver movie. Carnahan exclusively told us that Wheelman is very much a father-daughter story disguised as an action film, with roots in movies like Vanishing Point, Bullitt, and The Driver, and that’s certainly on display in this here teaser.

Check out the Wheelman teaser below. The film also stars Garret Dillahunt and Caitlin Carmichael and hits Netflix on October 20th.