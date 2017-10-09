‘Wheelman’ Trailer Has Frank Grillo Going on a Wild Ride

0

Netflix has released the Wheelman trailer. The film stars Frank Grillo (The Purge: Anarchy) as a getaway driver. Written and directed by Jeremy Rush and produced by Grillo and Joe Carnahan (The Grey), much of the film takes place inside the confines of a single vehicle, as Grillo’s getaway driver is thrust into a race for survival after a bank robbery goes wrong. He has a car full of money and a family on the line, and he must figure out who double-crossed him before it’s too late.

I like movies that put restrictions on filmmakers for how they tell their stories, and the last time we had a film where the protagonist was stuck in a driver’s seat, we got the excellent Locke. Granted, this look far more action-oriented than Steven Knight’s movie, but I think Grillo’s a charismatic actor, and I think this could be a solid film to pop on while you’re watching Netflix. Judging by the trailer, it’s got a nice balance of action and thrills, and I’m eager to see what Rush has come up with. This is also one of those times where I wish Netflix released some kind of data to see how movies like this perform and how they perform since I definitely think there’s a market for these kinds of thrillers.

Check out the Wheelman trailer below. The film also stars Garret Dillahunt and Caitlin Carmichael and hits Netflix on October 20th.

