‘When We First Met’ Trailer: Adam Devine Gets Friend-Zoned in Netflix Time-Travel Movie

0

Netflix has released the trailer for the new original film When We First Met, which hails from The DUFF director Ari Sandel. Written by John Whittington (The LEGO Batman Movie), the film stars Adam Devine as Noah, a guy who has a perfect night with Avery (Alexandra Daddario), only to get friend zoned at the end of it. Years later he gets the chance to travel back in time and do things over again, resulting in something of a Groundhog Day scenario.

Time travel romantic comedies can be a lot of fun—Groundhog Day qualifies, and Kate & Leopold is a delight. But it’s hard to get a solid read on When We First Met. In some ways it kind of looks like a fake movie, but Devine and Daddario are both charismatic performers and I want to like this one, so I’m hoping it’s just a poorly cut trailer. Moreover, Sandel’s The DUFF made for a pretty bad trailer but the movie itself was actually really sweet, so here’s hoping this one translates better in context.

Regardless, this is an example of Netflix “surprise” dropping a movie on its subscribers—When We First Met hits the streaming service next Friday, February 9th, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Check out the When We First Met trailer below. The film also stars Robbie Amell, Shelley Henning, and Andrew Bachelor.