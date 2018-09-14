Amandla Stenberg, Abbie Cornish, George MacKay and Director Amma Asante on ‘Where Hands Touch’

0

One of the many films to world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival was director Amma Asante’s (A United Kingdom) coming-of-age romance Where Hands Touch. Unlike most films that chronicle what happened in World War II Europe, Where Hands Touch is about a biracial teen living in Nazi Germany (Amandla Stenberg) who falls in love with a compassionate member of the Hitler Youth (George MacKay), whose father (Christopher Eccleston) is a prominent Nazi soldier. Abbie Cornish plays the girl’s mother, and she’s tried her best to shield her from what’s going on around them.

For a long time, if you were biracial but had a white, German mother, the Nazi party left you alone because you were considered German. But as the war carried on, the Nazis expanded which people were brought to the camps.

During the interview, Amandla Stenberg, Abbie Cornish, George MacKay and director Amma Asante talked about the story of Where Hands Touch, what was it like on set during filming, why movies like this matter, what they learned from early screenings that impacted the finished film, why the actors wanted to be part of this project, and more. In addition, towards the end of the interview they played “Get to Know Your TIFF Attendee”, which includes questions like what TV show they’d like to guest spot on, what film scared them as a kid, what is the background photo on their phone, what TV show have they watched all the way through more than once, have they watched a movie more than 20 times, and more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. Where Hands Touch is now playing in limited release in theaters.

Amandla Stenberg, Abbie Cornish, George MacKay and Director Amma Asante:

When did Amandla decide to star in every movie?

Amma Asante talks about what the film is about.

The actors talk about why they wanted to be part of the film and the script.

What was it like on set during filming when you are telling a story with tough subject matter?

How movies like this matter.

What did they learn from early screenings that impacted the finished film?

They play “Get to Know Your TIFF Attendee” which include questions like what TV they’d like to guest spot on, what film scared them as a kid, what is the background photo on their phone, what TV show have they watched all the way through more than once, have they watched a movie more than 20 times, do they own any movie or TV show props.

